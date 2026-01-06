Will Mustafizur Rahman Walk Away Empty-Handed After SRK’s KKR Release? Rs 9.20 Crore At Stake For Bangladeshi Fast Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to receive any financial compensation after being released by the Kolkata Knight Riders as per some reports. The Bangladesh bowler’s exit came after BCCI asked the franchise to release him.

“The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament. Normally up to 50 percent is paid from insurance,” an IPL source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“It is better for India’s injured centrally contracted cricketers who normally get paid by the BCCI.”

However, the pacer’s case doesn’t fall under the standard insurance clauses. “In case of an insurance claim, this current situation isn’t covered so KKR are under no official obligation to pay a penny,” the source said. “It is unfortunate but Mustafizur doesn’t have much option but to take a legal route… and no overseas cricketer would want to go through this.”

Earlier, Rahman was bought by KKR for INR 9.2 Cr for which the franchise and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan faced a lot of heat.

“His (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been as that of a traitor.” Pointing to atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called this move of the 60-year-old Bollywood icon anti-national and said, “It is unfortunate (Shah Rukh Khan took Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR for IPL 2026), but he will do so because he is considered a hero,” he said during an interview with PTI.

“His character has always been questionable and anti-national,” he added.

“The way Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh, women and girls are being raped, their homes are being burned, and anti-India slogans are being chanted there. Despite all this, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan, I’m calling him a traitor because everything he has is given by India, given by the people of India, but where do they invest this money? They invest it in players from a country that is working against India,” ANI quoted Sangeet Som as saying.

The left-arm player has played for the franchises like Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the earlier editions.

Following his exit, the Bangladesh Cricket Board also approached ICC to move the T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India.

