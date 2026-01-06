Was BCCI Top Brass Behind Mustafizur Rahman’s Sudden Exit from IPL? Here’s What We Know

The Board Of Control For Cricket in India’s top brass has played a massive role in Kolkata Knight Riders releasing Mustafizur Rahman, according to The Indian Express report.

“We ourselves got to know about this through the media. There was no discussion. No suggestion was taken from our side,” a top BCCI official said while speaking to The Indian Express.

On Saturday, January 3, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained the board’s position, saying, “In light of recent developments, BCCI has directed the KKR franchise to release Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.”

Later, the Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry banned the telecast of IPL games in the nation.

“Due to this, a request is made as per instructions to stop the broadcast/ telecast of all matches and programmes of the Indian Premier League,” the Bangladesh I&B Ministry said in a statement.

The left-handed pacer was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 9.2 Cr but the franchise had to release him after BCCI’s order. Shah Rukh Khan also faced criticism. Hindu seer Jagadguru Rambhadracharya slammed SRK and called him traitor.

“His (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been as that of a traitor.” Pointing to atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called this move of the 60-year-old Bollywood icon anti-national and said, “It is unfortunate (Shah Rukh Khan took Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR for IPL 2026), but he will do so because he is considered a hero,” he said during an interview with PTI.

“His character has always been questionable and anti-national,” he added.

“The way Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh, women and girls are being raped, their homes are being burned, and anti-India slogans are being chanted there. Despite all this, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan, I’m calling him a traitor because everything he has is given by India, given by the people of India, but where do they invest this money? They invest it in players from a country that is working against India,” ANI quoted Sangeet Som as saying.

