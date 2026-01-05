LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bangladesh BANS IPL Broadcast Indefinitely After Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR Releases Mustafizur Rahman

In an official communication issued on March 26, the authorities confirmed that all IPL-related broadcasts, promotions and event coverage have been suspended

Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo Credits: X)
Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 5, 2026 13:26:46 IST

The Bangladesh Government has ordered an indefinite ban on the telecast of IPL. The decision, the statement said, was taken in the “public interest”. “There is no logical reason for this decision of the Indian Cricket Board and such a decision has distressed, shocked and angered the people of Bangladesh,” the government order stated.

“A request has been made to stop the promotion/broadcast of all games and events of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further orders,” the statement added.

Earlier, NewsX reported that the BCB has requested the ICC for a change in venues of the Bangladesh fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2026.

“The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India,” the BCB said in a statement.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India, and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.”



Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

The left-handed pacer was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 9.2 Cr but the franchise had to release him after BCCI’s order. Shah Rukh Khan also faced criticism. Hindu seer Jagadguru Rambhadracharya slammed SRK and called him traitor.

“His (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been as that of a traitor.” Pointing to atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called this move of the 60-year-old Bollywood icon anti-national and said, “It is unfortunate (Shah Rukh Khan took Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR for IPL 2026), but he will do so because he is considered a hero,” he said during an interview with PTI.

“His character has always been questionable and anti-national,” he added.

“The way Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh, women and girls are being raped, their homes are being burned, and anti-India slogans are being chanted there. Despite all this, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan, I’m calling him a traitor because everything he has is given by India, given by the people of India, but where do they invest this money? They invest it in players from a country that is working against India,” ANI quoted Sangeet Som as saying.

Earlier, religious leaders in Ujjain had issued a stark warning to disrupt Indian Premier League (IPL) matches by damaging pitches if Mustafizur Rahman is allowed to participate. Recent incidents in Bangladesh have sparked widespread outrage.

Also Read: Bangladesh Team To Not Tour India As Political Unrest Intensifies, Will The Match Venues Be Shifted?

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 1:21 PM IST
