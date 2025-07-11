Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Joins Bjorn Borg And Rafael Nadal On Elite List

After defeating Taylor Fritz to go to the Wimbledon final, Carlos Alcaraz continued his winning run.

In 2023, at the age of 20, the 22-year-old astonished the tennis world by defeating Novak Djokovic in five sets to win his maiden title at SW19.

Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Novak Djokovic. Such lists don’t get much more prestigious. Carlos Alcaraz is attempting to join that organization at Wimbledon throughout the next two weeks.

All four of them men have won at least three consecutive men’s singles championships at the All-England Club during the Open Era. This year, Alcaraz might become a member of that group. It may be attributed, of course, to a certain world No. 1 who pushed the Spaniard to the limit at the most recent major.

Carlos Alcaraz has now advanced to the French Open and Wimbledon finals in a row

Alcaraz faced Taylor Fritz, who was competing in Wimbledon’s last four for the first time, in the semi-finals on Friday. Alcaraz won the first set, and after the second seed played a sloppy game, the American won the second set 7-5. Both players were really powerful on serve going into the decisive match, but Alcaraz stepped up and won set three with ease.

After Rafael Nadal and Bjorn Borg, the five-time Grand Slam champion is now only the third player to advance to the French Open and Wimbledon finals in quick succession.

“To be honest, I don’t want to think about Sunday right now. Alcaraz remarked, “I just want to savor this moment.” Enjoy the fact that I made it to the Wimbledon finals for the third consecutive year; it is a really challenging feat.

“Djokovic vs Jannik is one of the most exciting matchups on the tour right now, so as a major tennis fan, I’m going to try to see it and watch as much as I can. I’ll attempt to make time to enjoy that match despite my busy schedule, including press and other obligations.”

Sinner also wants to become a member of his own exclusive club. He would become the sixth player in the Open Era to make it to four straight Grand Slam finals just by making it to the final (Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Federer, Andre Agassi, Rod Laver).

Also Read: Gervonta Davis Arrested: Boxer Jailed On Domestic Violence Charge In Florida