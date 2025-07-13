LIVE TV
Wimbledon 2025 Final: Jannik Sinner Wins First Ever Men’s Singles Title

Jannik Sinner won his first Wimbledon title, beating Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in his debut final. He becomes the first Italian man to win Wimbledon, ending Alcaraz’s hopes of a treble and handing him his first Grand Slam final loss. It’s Sinner’s fourth major and first win over Alcaraz in a final.

Last Updated: July 14, 2025 00:31:38 IST

Jannik Sinner has won his first-ever Wimbledon Men’s Singles title, defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. This has been an incredible journey for Sinner. It was his first appearance in the Wimbledon final, and he won the title in his very first appearance.

Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to become the first Italian man to win Wimbledon in the tournament’s 148-year history. The win ends Alcaraz’s hopes of a Wimbledon treble and marks Sinner’s fourth Grand Slam title. It’s also the first time Alcaraz has lost a Grand Slam final. After five consecutive losses to the Spaniard, Sinner finally broke through to claim a major win in their head-to-head rivalry.

Jannik Sinner Seizes Wimbledon Glory, Ends Alcaraz’s Reign

Five weeks after his heartbreaking loss at Roland Garros, Jannik Sinner exacted sweet revenge, defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz his maiden Wimbledon title and fourth Grand Slam overall. The World No. 1 became the first Italian man in history to lift the Wimbledon singles crown, achieving the feat in his very first final at the All England Club.

In contrast to their marathon battle in Paris, where Alcaraz saved three championship points and kept his perfect major final record alive, Jannik Sinner flipped the script with clinical efficiency. Hitting deep into Alcaraz’s forehand and serving with increasing authority, the 23-year-old halted a five-match losing streak in their rivalry and became the first man to defeat Alcaraz in a Grand Slam final.

A Rivalry for the Ages

With this win, Sinner closes in on the career Grand Slam, needing only Roland Garros to complete the set. He now holds a commanding 3,430-point lead over Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings. The final marked a defining moment in what’s fast becoming tennis’s next great rivalry. “I’m really happy for you,” Alcaraz said in defeat. “You make me better every day.”

The Italian’s road to the title wasn’t without hurdles. He dropped just 17 games en route to the fourth round but needed an MRI after surviving a scare against Dimitrov. From there, he rolled past Shelton and Djokovic in straight sets.

A Champion’s Composure

In the final, Sinner rebounded from losing the first set by raising his level and maintaining composure under pressure. He sealed the title on his second match point, becoming Wimbledon’s new king after a three-hour, four-minute battle. With Alcaraz now 5-1 in Slam finals, the balance of power may be shifting.

