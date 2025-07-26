LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix
Home > Sports > Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Play Out Tense Draw in Game 1

Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Play Out Tense Draw in Game 1

Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh drew Game 1 of the Women’s Chess World Cup final in 41 moves. Divya held an early edge but couldn’t convert under time pressure. Humpy claimed a draw by repetition. Game 2 is on Sunday, with Humpy playing white. Tie-breaks will follow if needed on Monday (July 28).

Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh (Image Credit - X)
Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 26, 2025 21:42:00 IST

The much-anticipated FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025 final between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh began with a tense 41-move draw on Saturday in Batumi, Georgia. Playing with the white pieces, Divya came out of the Queen’s Gambit Accepted opening with a promising edge. Humpy later admitted to misplaying the opening lines, and early evaluation engines heavily favored Divya’s position by move 11. However, she failed to capitalize, and the game returned to equilibrium by move 14.

Divya Deshmukh Starts Strong, Misses Early Advantage

Divya Deshmukh began to fall behind on the clock and found herself under significant time pressure by move 25, with less than five minutes remaining. Despite that, she declined a potential draw by three-fold repetition on move 29, opting instead for a more aggressive approach. Her decision nearly paid off when Koneru Humpy played the inaccurate 34…d5, opening up a chance for Divya. However, she couldn’t find the best continuation, and the moment slipped away.

Time Pressure and Tactical Choices Define the Middle Game

After several more cautious exchanges, the game ended in a draw by repetition on move 41, with Humpy claiming it. It’s a practical result for the veteran, who will have the advantage of the white pieces in Game 2 on Sunday. Humpy has been unbeaten with white throughout the tournament and will look to press for a win.

Koneru Humpy Eyes Advantage as Final Continues

Game 2 begins on Sunday, July 27, at 4:45 PM IST. If there’s still no winner after the classical games, the World Cup title will be decided through rapid tie-breaks scheduled for Monday, July 28.

Also Read: Lindy Waters III Signs One-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs After Stint with Pistons

Tags: chessdivya deshmukhFIDEKoneru Humpy

RELATED News

MMA Icon Jeff Monson Retires at 54 After Remarkable 93-Fight Career
Shubman Gill Breaks Records, Sets New Benchmark for Asian Batters in England
Dolphins Bolster Secondary with Signing of Veteran CB Jack Jones
Ashlyn Watkins to Step Away from Basketball, Eyes Return in 2026-27 Season
Pape Matar Sarr Shines as Tottenham Draw 2-2 with Wycombe in Crucial Pre-Season Encounter

LATEST NEWS

Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Play Out Tense Draw in Game 1
Air India Pays Interim Compensation to 166 Victims’ Families Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash
PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties
‘PM Modi Showed Magnanimity’: Former Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid Hails PM’s Visit As Historic Step To Repair Ties
Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun
What Is Game of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Doing In Bangalore? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Caught On Camera At Rameshwaram Cafe
US-Pakistan Trade Agreement On the Cards? Pakistani Foreign Minister Says Yes
Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions
PM Modi Concludes Productive Maldives Visit, Heads To Tamil Nadu
Vehicles Piled UP On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Following An Accident
Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Play Out Tense Draw in Game 1

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Play Out Tense Draw in Game 1

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Play Out Tense Draw in Game 1
Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Play Out Tense Draw in Game 1
Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Play Out Tense Draw in Game 1
Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Play Out Tense Draw in Game 1

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?