Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Play Out Tense Draw in Game 1

The much-anticipated FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025 final between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh began with a tense 41-move draw on Saturday in Batumi, Georgia. Playing with the white pieces, Divya came out of the Queen’s Gambit Accepted opening with a promising edge. Humpy later admitted to misplaying the opening lines, and early evaluation engines heavily favored Divya’s position by move 11. However, she failed to capitalize, and the game returned to equilibrium by move 14.

Divya Deshmukh Starts Strong, Misses Early Advantage

Divya Deshmukh began to fall behind on the clock and found herself under significant time pressure by move 25, with less than five minutes remaining. Despite that, she declined a potential draw by three-fold repetition on move 29, opting instead for a more aggressive approach. Her decision nearly paid off when Koneru Humpy played the inaccurate 34…d5, opening up a chance for Divya. However, she couldn’t find the best continuation, and the moment slipped away.

Time Pressure and Tactical Choices Define the Middle Game

After several more cautious exchanges, the game ended in a draw by repetition on move 41, with Humpy claiming it. It’s a practical result for the veteran, who will have the advantage of the white pieces in Game 2 on Sunday. Humpy has been unbeaten with white throughout the tournament and will look to press for a win.

Koneru Humpy Eyes Advantage as Final Continues

Game 2 begins on Sunday, July 27, at 4:45 PM IST. If there’s still no winner after the classical games, the World Cup title will be decided through rapid tie-breaks scheduled for Monday, July 28.

