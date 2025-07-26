LIVE TV
Lindy Waters III Signs One-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs After Stint with Pistons

Lindy Waters III Signs One-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs After Stint with Pistons

Lindy Waters III has signed a one-year deal with the Spurs after stints with OKC, Golden State, and Detroit. Undrafted out of Oklahoma State, Waters fought through the G League to earn NBA minutes. Now, he seeks a fresh start in San Antonio, aiming to contribute alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Published: July 26, 2025 21:09:44 IST

After spending much of the summer on the free-agent market, Lindy Waters III has officially left the Detroit Pistons and signed a one-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs. The move marks Waters’ debut with his fourth National Basketball Association (NBA) team as he enters his fifth professional season.

Journey from College to NBA

Waters made his mark at Oklahoma State, starting 105 of 121 games and averaging 10 points, 2 assists, and 4 rebounds per game over four years. Despite going undrafted in 2020, he persevered through G League and overseas stints before earning a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021. A year later, he secured a full NBA deal, marking the start of his pro career.

Career Highlights and Challenges

Waters spent three seasons with the Thunder before being traded to the Golden State Warriors in 2024. With Golden State, he appeared in 38 games, starting 9, averaging 5.5 points but shooting only 33.1% from three-point range. At the trade deadline, he was included in a blockbuster deal to Detroit, joining fellow Oklahoma State alum Cade Cunningham. However, Waters struggled to find consistent minutes in Detroit, playing mostly garbage time and failing to crack the rotation under coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

New Opportunity in San Antonio

The Spurs, looking to bolster their wing depth and shooting, have offered Waters a fresh start. With Marcus Smart’s departure to the Lakers, the Spurs have openings in the backcourt and wing positions. Waters’ ability to shoot—if he regains his college form could secure him a valuable role alongside the team’s rising star, Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 French phenom entering his third NBA season.

Outlook for Waters and the Spurs

After facing tough competition for playing time in Oklahoma City and Detroit, Waters is poised to benefit from a Spurs roster in transition. With a chance to prove himself, he could become an important contributor on a playoff-contending team. The pairing of Waters and Wembanyama could add a dynamic edge to San Antonio’s young core moving forward.

