Home > Sports > Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Fixtures Revealed: ICC Releases Full Schedule

Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Fixtures Revealed: ICC Releases Full Schedule

The ICC has unveiled the full schedule for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, starting 30 September in Bengaluru. India opens against Sri Lanka, while Australia face New Zealand on 1 October in Indore.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 17:05:41 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially released the complete match schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. The tournament is set to take place from 30 September to 2 November 2025 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka to Open the Tournament

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will kick off with hosts India squaring off against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on 30 September.

Australia, the reigning champions and one of the most successful teams in the tournament’s history, will begin their campaign the very next day. They face Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand on 1 October in Indore.

This year’s format features eight teams, with each side playing against all others in a single round-robin stage. The top four teams from the group phase will advance to the semi-finals.

Multiple Cities Across India and Sri Lanka to Host Matches

Matches will be spread across five key cities: Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Vizag, and Colombo. These venues will be the stage for high-stakes encounters throughout the competition.

One semi-final is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru, while the other will either be hosted in Colombo or Guwahati, depending on final standings and logistics.

The grand final is set for 2 November, with Bengaluru and Colombo once again emerging as the two possible destinations for the marquee event.

Warm-Up Matches Set the Stage for Main Showdown

Ahead of the main tournament, all participating teams will play two warm-up games each, beginning from 24 September.

India will first take on England, who were the runners-up in the 2022 edition, in Bengaluru. The Indian side will then travel to Guwahati for their second warm-up match against South Africa on 27 September.

These preparatory fixtures will provide teams with an opportunity to adjust to local conditions and finalize their combinations before the high-pressure group games begin.

Path to Qualification for the ODI World Cup 2025

The 2025 edition marks the 13th Women’s Cricket World Cup since the tournament was first held in 1973.

Australia, after securing their seventh World Cup title in 2022, topped the ICC Women’s Championship Standings to book their direct entry into this year’s tournament.

Alongside Australia, India, England, South Africa, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka earned automatic qualification through their positions in the Women’s Championship.

The final two places were sealed through the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which took place earlier this year. Pakistan and Bangladesh emerged as the top two finishers in that tournament, ensuring their spots in the 2025 edition.

With these eight competitive teams now confirmed, the stage is set for what promises to be a thrilling and action-packed Women’s ODI World Cup.

From established powerhouses to emerging contenders, the 2025 World Cup looks primed to offer fans a month-long celebration of women’s cricket.

Tags: iccicc odi world cup 2025women world cup 2025
