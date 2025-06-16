Aakash Chopra Blasts Team India Selectors Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub: ‘He Hasn’t Done Anything Wrong’

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has taken a strong stand against the selectors and BCCI stakeholders for excluding Sarfaraz Khan from India’s Test squad for the England tour. Chopra voiced his frustration over what he feels is an unfair treatment of a player who has consistently performed but remains on the fringes of selection.

According to him, Sarfaraz is being punished not for his failures but due to biases that seem rooted in perception rather than performance.

Sarfaraz Khan Ignored Despite Consistent Domestic Performances

Chopra pointed out that Sarfaraz Khan, despite scoring a career-best 150 during the home series against New Zealand, was sidelined without a justified reason.

Although he was part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad for the 2024-25 season, Sarfaraz didn’t get a single game. The selectors, according to Chopra, seemed to question his ability to play pace in Australian conditions. As a result, he was completely overlooked for the crucial England series and relegated to the India ‘A’ side.

Interestingly, even within the ‘A’ team, Sarfaraz stood tall. He registered a 90 followed by a century in an intra-squad match, where he faced elite bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja.

“Sarfaraz Khan hasn’t done anything wrong thus far,” said Chopra. “In fact, he hasn’t done anything wrong till now. In the one match he played, he scored 90-plus runs. He couldn’t score a hundred, but he scored runs. After that, you didn’t play him in the next match, and he is not part of the Test team.”

Selectors’ Prejudices Undermining Sarfaraz Khan’s Test Aspirations

The former opener suggested that the selectors’ decisions appear to be influenced by a fixed mindset. He questioned the logic of sending Sarfaraz with the India ‘A’ squad if there was no plan to elevate him to the senior team.

“It is not a good story. I can understand if you don’t have confidence in his technique or playing style, that he might not be able to score runs there, then you have to take a call. Then don’t send him with India A also, because you have a pre-conceived notion,” Chopra said.

He emphasized that it seems unjust to pick Sarfaraz for second-tier games, watch him score runs, and yet continue to ignore him when the time comes to reward performance with opportunity.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Exclusion Feels ‘Sad’ and Unjustified

Chopra further stated that Sarfaraz’s exclusion from the Test XI has gone beyond logic and entered the realm of unfairness. Despite scoring a ton in Bengaluru and consistent domestic showings, he was not even considered during the Australia tour.

“If you think he can make runs, and that’s why he has been picked for the India A squad, then play him in the India Test team too. What wrong has he done? He made a ton in Bengaluru. Then he failed in two matches, but no one else scored in those matches. He did not even play a single match in Australia, in fact, he was not even part of the conversation. So, in such a scenario, one might think that something wrong is happening with him. What has he done wrong? Maybe, absolutely nothing. But he is not getting a place in the XI. In fact, he is not in the scheme of things, which is a little sad, if your name is Sarfaraz Khan.”

Chopra’s remarks echo a larger sentiment in Indian cricket circles where domestic performers are often seen languishing without reward. While Sarfaraz Khan continues to knock on the door with bat in hand, the decision-makers appear reluctant to open it.

India ‘A’ Update: Harshit Rana Likely to Stay Back

Among the India ‘A’ players, Harshit Rana is currently the only one reported to be asked to stay back for the Test series against England, starting June 20 in Headingley.

As the countdown to the series begins, questions surrounding Sarfaraz Khan’s omission grow louder. Whether the selectors eventually take note remains uncertain, but voices like Chopra’s are making sure the conversation isn’t brushed aside.

