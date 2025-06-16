Future Star? 13-Year-Old Cricketer’s Record-Breaking 327 Runs Stuns Cricket World

Cricket fans across India are celebrating a new prodigy. Ayan Raj, just 13 years old and hailing from Bihar, has captured national attention with a record-smashing 327* in a local league match.

This remarkable achievement unfolded during a 30-over game in Muzaffarpur’s District Cricket League. Ayan Raj has now emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket.

Cricket Record: Ayan Raj Hits 327 in Local League Match

Representing Sanskriti Cricket Academy, Ayan stunned everyone with an unbeaten 327 runs off just 134 balls.

The innings was packed with power and precision. He struck 41 fours and 22 sixes.

A total of 296 runs came from boundaries alone, reflecting the sheer dominance of his batting.

His strike rate crossed 200, a number usually seen only in top-level T20 matches.

At just 13, Ayan has produced a knock that would be considered extraordinary even at senior levels.

Inspiration Behind the Runs: Ayan Raj Credits Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Ayan Raj has always looked up to his close friend Vaibhav Suryavanshi for inspiration.

“Every time I talk to Vaibhav bhai, I get a special feeling. We used to play together when we were younger. Today, he has made a big name for himself, and I’m also following in his footsteps,” said Ayan.

Vaibhav, already known in the cricketing circuit, debuted in the Ranji Trophy at the age of 12 and later entered the IPL at just 14.

The two young cricketers have shared a passion for the sport since childhood.

Their friendship has turned into a source of mutual motivation, pushing each other to dream bigger.

Chasing a Dream: Family Support and Tireless Practice Fuel Ayan Raj

Behind the runs and records lies a personal mission. Ayan is carrying forward his father’s unfulfilled dream of playing for India.

His father, once a cricketer himself, hoped to wear the Indian jersey but could not. Now, Ayan wants to achieve that for both of them.

His dedication is clear from his daily routine. No matter the weather, festival, or club closures, Ayan continues to train.

He has set up a small net area on the roof of his house for practice sessions.

Cricket takes top priority in his life, even ahead of academics. His focus remains firmly on representing India in the future.

India’s Cricket Future: Ayan Raj Adds to Growing Pool of Young Talent

Scoring a triple-century at the age of 13 signals the arrival of another future star in Indian cricket.

With names like Vaibhav Suryavanshi already breaking into top tournaments, Ayan Raj adds further excitement to this new generation of cricketers.

His 327-run knock has not just made headlines but also inspired many young athletes across the country.

The talent in Indian junior cricket continues to grow stronger, with rising players showing high levels of skill and discipline.

Ayan’s innings is more than a personal milestone. It marks the beginning of a journey that could lead to the international stage.

In India, where cricket dreams are born in every corner, Ayan Raj has just announced himself as a name to remember.

