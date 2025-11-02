Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here

Former India captain Rohit Sharma made a surprise appearance at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday to support the Indian women’s team in the ICC Women’s World Cup final against South Africa. Rohit, dressed casually in a white T-shirt and black cap, arrived with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and joined BCCI officials, ICC chairman Jay Shah, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the hospitality box. His presence electrified the atmosphere as cameras caught him during South Africa’s power play.

Former India wicketkeeper and commentator Dinesh Karthik, who shared the commentary box at the time, couldn’t resist a friendly remark and said, “Oh, there is a familiar sight.” He later revealed that Rohit had told him he wanted to “be part of that moment when India cross the line and win the World Cup on home soil.”

The moment was especially emotional for Rohit, who had come close to lifting the men’s ODI World Cup trophy in 2023, when his unbeaten Indian side lost to Australia in the final at Ahmedabad. Now, watching from the stands, the former skipper witnessed Harmanpreet Kaur’s team chase the dream that narrowly slipped through his fingers two years ago.

Since that heartbreak, Rohit has scripted a comeback of his own, leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title in Barbados, ending the nation’s 13-year wait for a global trophy, and adding the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai to his achievements.

Earlier, the women’s final saw a two-hour rain delay before India put up a strong total. Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a flying start with a 104-run partnership. Despite a middle-order wobble after Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur’s dismissals, Richa Ghosh’s late fireworks lifted India to 298 for seven.

