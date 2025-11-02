LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here

Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here

Rohit, dressed casually in a white T-shirt and black cap, arrived with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and joined BCCI officials, ICC chairman Jay Shah, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the hospitality box.

Rohit Sharma Cheers From the Stands as India Chase World Cup Glory in Navi Mumbai. (X/@rushiii_12)
Rohit Sharma Cheers From the Stands as India Chase World Cup Glory in Navi Mumbai. (X/@rushiii_12)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 2, 2025 22:44:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here

Former India captain Rohit Sharma made a surprise appearance at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday to support the Indian women’s team in the ICC Women’s World Cup final against South Africa. Rohit, dressed casually in a white T-shirt and black cap, arrived with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and joined BCCI officials, ICC chairman Jay Shah, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the hospitality box. His presence electrified the atmosphere as cameras caught him during South Africa’s power play.

Former India wicketkeeper and commentator Dinesh Karthik, who shared the commentary box at the time, couldn’t resist a friendly remark and said, “Oh, there is a familiar sight.” He later revealed that Rohit had told him he wanted to “be part of that moment when India cross the line and win the World Cup on home soil.”

The moment was especially emotional for Rohit, who had come close to lifting the men’s ODI World Cup trophy in 2023, when his unbeaten Indian side lost to Australia in the final at Ahmedabad. Now, watching from the stands, the former skipper witnessed Harmanpreet Kaur’s team chase the dream that narrowly slipped through his fingers two years ago.

Since that heartbreak, Rohit has scripted a comeback of his own, leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title in Barbados, ending the nation’s 13-year wait for a global trophy, and adding the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai to his achievements.

Earlier, the women’s final saw a two-hour rain delay before India put up a strong total. Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a flying start with a 104-run partnership. Despite a middle-order wobble after Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur’s dismissals, Richa Ghosh’s late fireworks lifted India to 298 for seven.

ALSO READ: Who Is Deepti Sharma? From Marital Status To Net Worth, Here’s All You Need To Know About India’s Star All-Rounder

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 10:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: India vs South Africarohit sharmawomen world cup final

RELATED News

Who Is Deepti Sharma? From Marital Status To Net Worth, Here’s All You Need To Know About India’s Star All-Rounder

Who Is Shafali Verma? Age, Career, Records & Net Worth of India’s Young Cricket Star

Did You Know Shafali Verma Used To Disguise Herself As A Boy To Enter Cricket Academies? Cricketer’s Father Was Aware Yet Did Not Stop, Here’s Why!

Why Is The Internet Calling Sara Tendulkar ‘Panauti?’ Shubman Gill’s Early Dismissal Against Australia Sparks Hilarious Memes

How Much Does Harmanpreet Kaur Earn? Test, ODI & T20I Match Fees

LATEST NEWS

Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here

Horrific Rajasthan Accident: 18 Dead, Multiple Injured After Speeding Tempo Traveller Crashes Into Parked Trailer

Chirag Paswan Biography: From Dropping Out Of Engineering To Trying His Luck In Acting, A Look At LJP Leader’s Net Worth, Education, Career And His Rise In Politics

South Korean Actor Ok Taecyeon Confirms Wedding with Longtime Girlfriend – Here’s What His Agency Said

PAN Deactivation 2025: Here’s Why the Income Tax Dept May Suspend Your Card

ISRO’s LVM3-M5 Successfully Launches GSAT-7R: Here’s How Much the Mission Cost India

How Much Does Harmanpreet Kaur Earn? Test, ODI & T20I Match Fees

India Vs Australia: India Wins Third T20 By 5 Wickets, Evens Series In Hobart, Washington Sundar Shines With 49 Off 23 Balls

Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here
Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here
Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here
Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here

QUICK LINKS