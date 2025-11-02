LIVE TV
World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What's New This Time

World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What's New This Time

The ICC has unveiled new rules for World Cup 2025, including changes in powerplays, player reviews, and over-rate penalties, aimed at improving fairness and game pace.

World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What's New This Time

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 2, 2025 16:26:57 IST

World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What’s New This Time

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled multiple significant rule changes for the World Cup 2025 and other international formats of cricket. The changes intend to speed up the game, enhance fairness, and alleviate issues from the past. Below is a simple summary of the updates to the new impacted the rules.

The Stop Clock in Test Cricket

The first-ever “stop clock” for slow over rates has been developed and implemented in Test matches where the bowling side must have their next over completed and ready to bowl within 60 seconds of the previous over concluding. If they are late two times for the over, they will receive a warning, but a third-late-over will see a five-run penalty issued to the batting side. The rule comes into play for the first time during the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship and is intended to promote the game running along and minimize downtime.

Replacement Players for Injuries

A new law change to replace a player who has sustained a bad injury during a match with a like-for-like player is under trial, under the new substituted player law. This will first be implemented in domestic first-class cricket but has been brought in as a trial in international formats. This will allow the team to replace an injured player, so they do not have to play one-down; hence maintaining fairness in the competition.

Changes to Wide Ball Rule

For limited-overs matches (ODIs and T20Is), an updated wide ball rule will be trialed. If the batter moves before or while the bowler is delivering, their legs at the time of delivery will determine the positioning of the wides. Thus, the rule is more favorable towards bowlers, and batters will not be penalized for their movement when wides would usually be called. 

Ban on Saliva Use and Ball Changes

The ICC continues to prohibit use of saliva but has provided umpires discretion in ordering a ball change should saliva be observed, only if the ball condition was “significantly” altered. This will protect against players taking advantage of the rule, as well as fairness in ball handling. 

In sum, these adaptations, set to be introduced in mid-2025 are all aimed at making cricket quicker and fairer for everyone watching, and for participants, so that everyone can enjoy cricket more at the World Cup and other international matches. 

The rule changes are based on official ICC updates and may evolve as the tournament approaches. Fans are advised to check ICC’s website for confirmed details.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 4:26 PM IST
Tags: cricket formatcricket regulationscricket rule changesICC updatesnew ICC rulesWorld Cup 2025 newsWorld Cup 2025 rules

World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What’s New This Time

World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What’s New This Time
World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What’s New This Time
World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What’s New This Time
World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What’s New This Time

QUICK LINKS