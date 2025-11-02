IND vs SA Women’ s World Cup 2025: Schedule, Squads & Key Players to Watch

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025 will showcase a pulsating contest featuring India and South Africa on November 2, 2025, at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, India. This is the first World Cup for women for either of the two exceptionally skilled teams.

Date and Venue

The date of November 2, 2025, is destined to be the day when our match would be a perfect match. The contest will begin at 3:00 PM IST, and the toss along with the pre-show will be at 2:30 PM IST. The DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, which is also the venue for the final, is an exciting place for the office and this long-awaited final match.

Key Players of the Squad

The crucial players for both squads are the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the second-in-command Smriti Mandhana. Besides these two, there are the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, and maybe even Shafali Verma (returning from an injury) who are all part of India. South Africa, whose captain is Laura Wolvaardt, has in Kapp, Brits, Jafta, and the fast bowling pair of Khaka and Mlaba a support of dependable players. Up to this point, South Africa has been the most victorious side in the championship.

Main Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (India): The teams C.E.O, and theia most aggressive all-rounder, Kaur is a key player with bat and ball. Kaur’s leadership will be invaluable.

Smriti Mandhana (India): The elegant strokeplaying, leading runs scorer for India in the tournament.

Jemimah Rodrigues (India): The young star scored 127 not out in a final, and this innings could give her confidence to influence the match.

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa): The captain and the steady opening batter; South Africa will rely on her to furnish a big score.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa): She is an all-rounder who can hit hard and poses a risk with both bat and ball.

This final is going to lure you with the excitement of 2 passionate teams competing to win their first ever World Cup. There should be thrilling moments of high quality cricket in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.

Details such as match schedule, squads, and venue are based on official reports and updates from The Indian Express and ICC sources as of November 2025. Any subsequent changes will be reflected in official announcements by the tournament organizers.