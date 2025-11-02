LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Home > Sports > IND vs SA Women’ s World Cup 2025: Schedule, Squads & Key Players to Watch

IND vs SA Women' s World Cup 2025: Schedule, Squads & Key Players to Watch

The India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 Final will be held on November 2 at DY Patil Stadium, featuring top players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Laura Wolvaardt.

IND vs SA Women' s World Cup 2025: Schedule, Squads & Key Players to Watch

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: November 2, 2025 15:14:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SA Women' s World Cup 2025: Schedule, Squads & Key Players to Watch

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025 will showcase a pulsating contest featuring India and South Africa on November 2, 2025, at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, India. This is the first World Cup for women for either of the two exceptionally skilled teams.

Date and Venue

The date of November 2, 2025, is destined to be the day when our match would be a perfect match. The contest will begin at 3:00 PM IST, and the toss along with the pre-show will be at 2:30 PM IST. The DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, which is also the venue for the final, is an exciting place for the office and this long-awaited final match.

Key Players of the Squad

The crucial players for both squads are the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the second-in-command Smriti Mandhana. Besides these two, there are the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, and maybe even Shafali Verma (returning from an injury) who are all part of India. South Africa, whose captain is Laura Wolvaardt, has in Kapp, Brits, Jafta, and the fast bowling pair of Khaka and Mlaba a support of dependable players. Up to this point, South Africa has been the most victorious side in the championship.

Main Players

  • Harmanpreet Kaur (India): The teams C.E.O, and theia most aggressive all-rounder, Kaur is a key player with bat and ball. Kaur’s leadership will be invaluable.
  • Smriti Mandhana (India): The elegant strokeplaying, leading runs scorer for India in the tournament.
  • Jemimah Rodrigues (India): The young star scored 127 not out in a final, and this innings could give her confidence to influence the match.
  • Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa): The captain and the steady opening batter; South Africa will rely on her to furnish a big score.
  • Marizanne Kapp (South Africa): She is an all-rounder who can hit hard and poses a risk with both bat and ball.

This final is going to lure you with the excitement of 2 passionate teams competing to win their first ever World Cup. There should be thrilling moments of high quality cricket in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.

Details such as match schedule, squads, and venue are based on official reports and updates from The Indian Express and ICC sources as of November 2025. Any subsequent changes will be reflected in official announcements by the tournament organizers.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 2:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dy-patil-stadiumharmanpreet kaurIND W vs SA W FinalIndia vs South Africa Women 2025India Women Cricketlaura-wolvaardtmarizanne-kappsmriti mandhana

IND vs SA Women’ s World Cup 2025: Schedule, Squads & Key Players to Watch

