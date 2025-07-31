World Mourns Laura Dahlmeier: Biathlon Star Dies in Karakoram Climbing Accident

Laura Dahlmeier, one of Germany’s most celebrated winter athletes, has tragically lost her life at the age of 31 during a mountaineering expedition in Pakistan. The double Olympic biathlon champion was climbing Laila Peak in the Karakoram range on July 28 when a sudden rockfall struck her at an altitude of nearly 5,700 metres. Despite an immediate alert and the swift mobilisation of a rescue team, the isolated location meant helicopter assistance could only arrive the next morning. Her death was formally on July 30 by her representatives.

The news about the passing of two-time Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier in a terrible mountaineering accident is deeply shocking for all of us in the Olympic Movement. She lost her life in her beloved mountains. Laura made history at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics… pic.twitter.com/4gUKNrMhxD — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 30, 2025





A Trailblazer in Biathlon History

Laura Dahlmeier, who was born in Bavaria, Germany, etched her name in Olympic history at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games, becoming the first female biathlete to claim gold in both the sprint and pursuit events at a single edition. She also earned a bronze in the individual event, capping off a remarkable performance despite missing the early part of the season due to illness. A seven-time world champion, her most dominant display came at the 2017 World Championships in Hochfilzen, Austria, where she claimed five golds and a silver across six events.

Global Sporting Community Pays Tribute

Tributes poured in from across the sporting world. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier praised her as “an exceptional sportswoman,” while IOC President Kirsty Coventry called her passing “deeply shocking.” Fellow Olympians like Magdalena Neuner and Felix Loch honoured her humility, strength, and lasting legacy. “You were always genuine, modest, and warm-hearted,” Loch wrote. “Thank you, Laura… for the mark you’ve left in the snow and in our hearts.”

A Passion for Peaks Beyond the Podium

After retiring from biathlon at just 25, Dahlmeier devoted herself to mountaineering, scaling several peaks including the Great Trango Tower earlier in July. A certified mountain guide, she was pursuing her next challenge—Laila Peak—when tragedy struck. Her family shared a heartfelt message: “We say farewell to a wonderful human being… who inspired many by staying true to herself.”

