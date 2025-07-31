Storm Clouds Over The Oval: Rain Threatens India-England Series Decider

The eagerly awaited fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England kicks off on Thursday (July 31) at The Oval. England is presently leading the five-match series 2-1, and India is pushing for a dramatic series equaliser. Attention has shifted to the weather, and the outlook is far from ideal. According to AccuWeather and the UK Met Office, heavy rain and thunderstorms could severely disrupt the first two days of play, with early showers likely to delay the toss and afternoon thunderstorms predicted between 3:00 and 5:00 PM on Day 1.

Rain on the Radar for Series Finale

The UK Met Office has placed a yellow alert in effect for thunderstorms on Thursday. An 80% chance of rain looms around the scheduled start, making a delayed toss almost inevitable. Forecasts indicate that showers may persist throughout the day, easing only near stumps. Friday(August 01) brings more rain threats, while Day 3 might offer limited play under cloudy skies.

Momentum with India, but Weather Looms Large

India arrive at The Oval on the back of a resilient draw in Manchester. After conceding a 311-run lead and slipping to 0/2 in their second innings, the visitors mounted an extraordinary comeback. KL Rahul (90) and Shubman Gill (103) anchored the innings, while Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) batted India to safety with unbeaten tons on the final day.

Oval Pitch and Team Outlook

Known for its batting-friendly conditions in the early innings, The Oval recently hosted a County Championship game where nearly 1500 runs were scored. The average first-innings score here is 343. India’s likely playing XI features a balanced mix of youth and experience, with Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep singh, and Kuldeep Yadav joining stalwarts like Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja. But the real contest may be against time and the weather.

India’s Test Record at The Oval in London

India has played 15 Test matches at The Oval, winning just 2, losing 6, and drawing 7. Their most recent victory came in the 2021-22 series under Virat Kohli. However, in June 2023, India suffered a crushing 209-run defeat to Australia under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

