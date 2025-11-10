LIVE TV
WPL 2026: Full List of Gujarat Giants Retained and Released Players, From Beth Mooney to Harleen Deol

WPL 2026: Full List of Gujarat Giants Retained and Released Players, From Beth Mooney to Harleen Deol

Gujarat Giants retained Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner while releasing key players like Harleen Deol and Laura Wolvaardt ahead of WPL 2026.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 10, 2025 12:25:11 IST

Gujarat Giants (GG) are likely to declare their retention and release list ahead of the much-anticipated and planned mega auction of WPL 2026. Gujarat Giants’ team has retained two big international stars in Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, demonstrating their faith in these world-class players to build a competitive unit again.

 

Players Released by Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026

The Gujarat Giants made a few changes to their roster considerably by letting go of the players that were already on their team and releasing bigger names, like Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, and Harleen Deol. Other players that are part of last year’s squad that have been released include Bharti Fulmali, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, and Tanuja Kanwar. The intention here is that very few players from last year will be part of their process and effort to launch a bidding for more players in the upcoming auction.

 

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Affect

With just two retentions, Gujarat Giants have an enormous auction wallet at their disposal to enhance their team. Quality players are expected to be the target for aggressive bidding in order to fill the void left by the departed stars. The team’s strategy is to have a mix of veterans and young players who will lead the team to triumph in the 2026 season.

 

Stay Tuned! Check the full auction news and how the Gujarat Giants will be changing their fortunes for WPL 2026.

Tags: ashleigh gardnerbeth-mooneyGG released playersGG retention listgujarat-giantsHarleen Deollaura-wolvaardtWPL 2026WPL auction 2026

QUICK LINKS