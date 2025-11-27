WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Purse Remaining for RCB, MI, DC, Gujarat Giants & UP Warriorz

The WPL 2026 mega auction is anticipated to be the most extravagant one ever, with the UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants holding the largest spending power, whereas the RCB, MI and DC will have to come up with sharper, value-focused strategies.​

WPL 2026 Auction Purse Snapshot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): ₹6.15 crore remaining, knowledge of going into the auction with a compact retained core and holding one RTM card through which the team can bring back a key name if bidding goes high.​

Mumbai Indians (MI): ₹5.75 crore left in the kitty, compelled to rebuild depth smartly after the retention of five stars, among whom are skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt.​

Delhi Capitals (DC): ₹5.70 crore balance, but a strong spine in Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and a mighty overseas all-rounding contingent already secured will help them.​

Gujarat Giants: ₹9 crore remaining, allowing the team a reshaping of the squad around stars Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney and a powerful all-rounders’ chase.​

UP Warriorz: Enormous ₹14.50 crore purse after keeping only Shweta Sehrawat, virtually giving them the power to create an almost complete XI from scratch and cleaning up in the bidding process for both Indian and foreign stars.​

Team Purse And Flexibility

The Warriorz and the Giants are expected to stretch the price ceilings, thus obliging RCB, MI, and DC to spot undervalued impact players.​

With a total combined purse of ₹41.1 crore, the WPL 2026 mega auction is set to reset the team balances and might alter the power equation in the league dramatically.

Disclaimer- The information provided is based on available reports and may be subject to changes announced by the WPL governing council or individual franchises.

