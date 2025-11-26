IPL 2026 Auction: Top 4 Openers Mumbai Indians Are Likely to Target

At the IPL 2026 auction, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will attempt to enhance their opening batting lineup, which will be the case for sure because they will be looking for explosive starts and solid partnerships. Let’s see who the four key openers are that they may go after:

IPL 2026 Auction: Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw is a player known for being very aggressive during batting at the top of the order. He could be a prime candidate for MI as a backup opener to Ryan Rickelton after a very good showing for Maharashtra in the domestic circuit. Shaw’s being comfortable with IPL conditions and having the potential to score big make him a good choice for MI’s opening position.

IPL 2026 Auction: Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton is already retained, but he is still playing a very important role for MI as their main opener. MI might want to do a right-handed or left-handed opening batsman combination to keep the order batting balanced and thus build around Rickelton.

IPL 2026 Auction: Luvnith Sisodia

The young Indian left-handed batsman who can also keep wickets, Luvnith Sisodia, is a dual talent- and he might be a target for MI on account of this very duality. He has the option of either batting or keeping, which is the reason MI may be thinking of getting him for the top order and also behind the stumps.

IPL 2026 Auction: Jonny Bairstow

The experienced England opener who had been picked up by MI in IPL 2025 as a replacement player might again be a target for MI if he enters the auction. Bairstow’s capability to play winning innings as well as to create the most favourable conditions at the start for other batters makes him an important addition for MI’s backup opener.

The MI management is expected to focus on both explosive and dependable openers in the auction with the purpose of blending them into the existing core batting lineup and thereby providing consistently strong starts.