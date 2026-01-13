LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026 Up Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs DC Match On TV And Online

WPL 2026 Up Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs DC Match On TV And Online

In Navi Mumbai, UP Warriorz need to fix their top-order batting, while Delhi Capitals will look to improve their powerplay bowling as both teams aim for their first win in the Women’s Premier League on Wednesday.

photo credits : X
photo credits : X

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 13, 2026 16:51:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WPL 2026 Up Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs DC Match On TV And Online

In Navi Mumbai, UP Warriorz need to fix their top-order batting, while Delhi Capitals will look to improve their powerplay bowling as both teams aim for their first win in the Women’s Premier League on Wednesday.

You Might Be Interested In

Delhi Capitals, the losing finalists of the first three seasons, have not made an ideal start under the new leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues. It is still early days but Rodrigues and Co. would be desperate to get their campaign back on track.

Their bowling in the power play has left a lot to be desired, and that is the main area of improvement going into their third fixture.
India’s fast bowlers, Kranti Goud and Shikha Pandey, also need to improve their performance. Deandra Dottin must recover from a tough outing after Grace Harris attacked her bowling, scoring 32 runs in one over.
After the loss to RCB, captain Meg Lanning said the team needs to fix a few things, especially at the top of the batting order. She admitted she also needs to do better and said the team played too many dot balls early in the innings.

When is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals  Match?

UP Warriorz  vs Delhi Capitals    Match WPL 2026 is on 14th January 2026 

Where is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz  vs  Delhi Capitals  Match?

The match of  UP Warriorz  vs Delhi Capitals  2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

What time is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz  vs Delhi Capitals?

UP Warriorz  vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm

Toss at 7:00 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals tickets?

UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals     Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Match live?

WPL 2026  UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.



Squads :

UP Warriors : Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal

Delhi Capitals :Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani

Also Read : Who Is Hitesh Choudhary? Mary Kom’s Alleged Boyfriend In Spotlight After Ex-Husband Makes Shocking Claims Of Her Affairt

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 4:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reunion With Dhanashree Verma Not Happening Anymore On ‘The 50’ Reality Show? India Spinner Breaks Silence Amid Social Media Buzz, ‘These Claims Are…’

Amitabh Bachchan Goes Against Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar In A Funny Finger Cricket Game, Guess Who Won? Watch

Who Is Hitesh Choudhary? Mary Kom’s Alleged Boyfriend In Spotlight After Ex-Husband Makes Shocking Claims Of Her Affair

Why Three WPL 2026 Matches Won’t Have Spectators In The Stands? Check Details

‘I Have Their WhatsApp Messages,’ Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer Makes A Shocking Claim, Accuses Her Of Having An Affair Since 2013

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026 Up Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs DC Match On TV And Online

Bihar Late-Night Horror: Dancer Gets Gang-Raped By Six Men, Forced To Drink Alcohol, Rescued After She Manages To Call Cops From An Accused Phone

BMC Elections 2026: From Cracking Down On Illegal Encroachments To Coastal Security, How Mumbai’s Security Changed After 2014 Under BJP’s Zero-Tolerance Policy

Why Is Delhi Airport Partially Shutting Down From January 21? Check Revised Timings And Schedule, Here’s Why

Cannibalism Shocks UP: Man Smashes Skulls Of Wife And Mother Before Eating Their Flesh, Throws Pieces Of Human Meat At Neighbours

What Is Complex Regional Pain Syndrome? Archana Puran Singh Develops Rare Painful Condition In Hand; Symptoms, Impact Explained Inside Details

Starlink Challenger Eutelsat Places Major Airbus Order to Boost OneWeb Network; 340-Satellite Deal Sealed

Are Banks Open or Closed on 14 January 2026? Pongal & Makar Sankranti State-Wise Holiday Details

Retirement Security Boost: PFRDA Sets Up Expert Panel To Design Assured Payouts Under NPS

‘My Accusations Need Proof, Yours Don’t?’ Indian Envoy Slams Canada Over Hardeep Nijjar Killing Allegations

WPL 2026 Up Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs DC Match On TV And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WPL 2026 Up Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs DC Match On TV And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WPL 2026 Up Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs DC Match On TV And Online
WPL 2026 Up Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs DC Match On TV And Online
WPL 2026 Up Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs DC Match On TV And Online
WPL 2026 Up Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs DC Match On TV And Online

QUICK LINKS