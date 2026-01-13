WPL 2026 Up Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs DC Match On TV And Online

In Navi Mumbai, UP Warriorz need to fix their top-order batting, while Delhi Capitals will look to improve their powerplay bowling as both teams aim for their first win in the Women’s Premier League on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals, the losing finalists of the first three seasons, have not made an ideal start under the new leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues. It is still early days but Rodrigues and Co. would be desperate to get their campaign back on track.

Their bowling in the power play has left a lot to be desired, and that is the main area of improvement going into their third fixture.

India’s fast bowlers, Kranti Goud and Shikha Pandey, also need to improve their performance. Deandra Dottin must recover from a tough outing after Grace Harris attacked her bowling, scoring 32 runs in one over.

After the loss to RCB, captain Meg Lanning said the team needs to fix a few things, especially at the top of the batting order. She admitted she also needs to do better and said the team played too many dot balls early in the innings.

When is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Match?

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Match WPL 2026 is on 14th January 2026

Where is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Match?

The match of UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

What time is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals?

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm

Toss at 7:00 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals tickets?

UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Match live?

WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

They held the fort in a tough game, and the Warriorz Sena has chosen Deepti as the BKT Commander of the Match! #UPWarriorz #UttarDega #TATAWPL #RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/EHcxSVOB3U — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) January 13, 2026







Squads :

UP Warriors : Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal

Delhi Capitals :Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani

Also Read : Who Is Hitesh Choudhary? Mary Kom’s Alleged Boyfriend In Spotlight After Ex-Husband Makes Shocking Claims Of Her Affairt