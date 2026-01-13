Who Is Hitesh Choudhary? Mary Kom’s Alleged Boyfriend In Spotlight After Ex-Husband Makes Shocking Claims Of Her Affairt

Mary Kom’s husband, Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler, has rejected her allegations that she was defrauded of crores of rupees and lost land purchased with her own money.

In a statement to IANS, Onler said the accusations are untrue. He claimed that marital problems began more than a decade ago and accused Mary Kom of being involved in extramarital relationships. According to him, she was allegedly involved with a junior boxer in 2013, which led to serious disputes between their families before the matter was settled.

Onler further alleged that since 2017, Mary Kom has been in a relationship with Hitesh Choudhary, who is associated with the Mary Kom Boxing Academy.

What Onler Said ?

Onler said he does not object to Mary Kom moving on, but he objected strongly to being publicly blamed.

“She wanted to stay alone and have another relationship. We’re divorced. I don’t mind if she wants to have another husband. But don’t ever blame me. And if she’s to blame me, bring the proof; get the papers. I know where she lives and with whom,” he added.

He questioned the claims of financial wrongdoing and said his current living situation contradicts allegations that he possesses large sums of money, saying, “She mentioned the property and asked my name to be erased. She said I stole 5 crores. Check my account.

“For 18 years of marriage, we were together. And then, this? She’s mad. I had been living with her for 18 years. What am I having? Look at my house. I’m staying in a rented house in Delhi. She’s a celeb. Whatever she says, some will listen, and some won’t.”

Mary kom’s new boyfriend Lesson :

if u help your wife to success

then after success she will choose who is more successful than her,

and leave who contribute in her success. Hope Bollywood will make part 2#Bollywood #MaryKom #MarriageStrike pic.twitter.com/kJu8DyFqnK — Mayank Burmee (@BurmeeM) April 12, 2025

Who is Mary Kom’s alleged boyfriend Hitesh Choudhary ?

Hitesh Choudhary is Mary Kom’s business partner, the Chairman of the Mary Kom Foundation, and a former national-level cricketer. He came into the spotlight after being frequently seen with her, which led to rumors of a romantic relationship following her separation from her husband, Onler. However, although they have appeared together at several events like they attended the marriage of PV Sindhu and Dr Vignesh Ujjwal in Kochi , The pair visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and also took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

They have made various joint media and public appearances, including being spotted at the Mumbai airport. But neither of them has confirmed any romance and both have said their relationship is strictly professional.

