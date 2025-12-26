WPL 2026: When and How to Buy Tickets, Check Dates, Venues, Live Streaming on OTT – All You Need to Know

WPL 2026: On 9 January 2026, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 officially opens, with the sale of tickets beginning on 26 December 2025. The two venues for the tournament will be Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, and BCA Stadium, Vadodara. In the WPL 2026 opener, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the reigning champions, the Mumbai Indians (MI), in Navi Mumbai. The first phase of the tournament will comprise 11 matches held in Mumbai between the 9th and 17th of January 2026; thereafter, the second phase will be hosted in Vadodara and will include an additional 11 matches and finals. The WPL 2026 is made up of 22 matches in total. Teams competing include the Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants.

Ticket Booking Details

WPL 2026 tickets can be bought via the website of the WPL and the District application with Zomato as the technical partner. The first wave of online ticket sales will take place on Friday, December 26, at 6:00 PM IST. It is recommended for the fans to secure their tickets beforehand since the matches are likely to attract large crowds.

When and Where to Watch WPL 2026 Matches Live on TV and OTT

TV Broadcast (India):

Star Sports Network, which includes Star Sports 1 SD/HD for cable and DTH viewers, will show all the matches of WPL 2026 in India.

Star Sports Network, which includes Star Sports 1 SD/HD for cable and DTH viewers, will show all the matches of WPL 2026 in India. OTT/Live Streaming (India):

JioCinema users can watch every match of WPL 2026 live streaming, which is available on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs in India.

JioCinema users can watch every match of WPL 2026 live streaming, which is available on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs in India. International Viewing:

It may vary as per the rights; however, the countries that have WPL 2026 broadcasts are Sky Sports (UK/Ireland), Kayo Sports (Australia), and Willow TV (North America).

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Highlights

The WPL 2026 mega auction held in New Delhi on November 27 turned out to be quite a spectacle as a total of 277 players went under the hammer to occupy 73 available slots. Deepti Sharma, bought by UP Warriorz through the Right to Match (RTM) card, was the most expensive signing at INR 3.20 crore, making her the second-most expensive Indian player. Mumbai Indians acquired New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr for INR 3 crore. One of the biggest surprises was the unending situation of the Australian captain Alyssa Healy, together with her comrade Alana King, not being sold even during the fast-paced rounds of the auction.

The current season anticipates nothing less than an enthralling cricketing experience with stunning players and exciting matches, so WPL 2026 is certainly for cricket lovers.

ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant Reaches Fifty In Style, Hits Massive Six Off Ravi Bishnoi | WATCH