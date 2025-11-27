WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

The WPL Auction 2026 witnessed the franchises spending big amount of money to secure some of the best talents in their side for the upcoming edition. India all-rounder Deepti Sharma emerged as the most expensive buy while Amelia Kerr emerged to be the most expensive overseas player.

Here’s a look at the top most expensive buys during WPL 2026 auction.

Deepti Sharma

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma who played a crucial role in India’s World Cup winning triumph recently went to UP Warriorz after the franchise used the RTM card. Delhi Capitals had made an initial bid of INR 50 lakh that was matched by UP franchise. The Capitals then increased the bid to INR 3.2 Cr which was again matched by the Warriorz.

Amelia Kerr

The second-most expensive buy of the evening was Amelia Kerr who was sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 3 Cr. The New Zealand all-rounder has played 29 WPL matches scoring 437 runs at a strike-rate of 119.39 and has picked up 40 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.64.

Shikha Pandey

Shikha Pandey made headlines after UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru got into a bidding war for her in the accelerated auction. Pandey who has played 27 WPL games was eventually picked up by UP Warriorz for a massive sum of INR 2.40 Cr

Sophie Devine

Known for her aggressive batting, leadership qualities and handy bowling abilities, Sophie Devine was bought by Gujarat Giants for INR 2 Cr. Three franchises– GG, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and later Delhi Capitals got into a bidding war for Devine before the Giants eventually added her to their squad.

Meg Lanning

One of the finest leaders of modern day cricket, Meg Lanning joined UP Warriorz for INR 1.90 Cr. Lanning’s former franchise Delhi Capitals and the Warriorz got into a bidding war for the legendary player but it was the Warriorz who eventually added her in the team.

Chinelle Henry

Chinelle Henry was sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.30 Cr. Henry who has earlier played for UP Warriorz saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru making the first bid for her in the auction. Later, DC joined the party and eventually included Henry in the squad.

Sree Charani

Youngster Sree Charani had UP Warriorz making the first bid before Delhi Capitals too came in the competition. Soon, there was a bidding war between the two franchises before she eventually went to DC for INR 1.30 Cr.