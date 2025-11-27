LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the costliest buy of WPL Auction 2026 as UP Warriorz use the RTM card to get her back in the squad.

Deepti Sharma (Photo Credits: BCCI)
Deepti Sharma (Photo Credits: BCCI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: November 27, 2025 19:26:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

The WPL Auction 2026 witnessed the franchises spending big amount of money to secure some of the best talents in their side for the upcoming edition. India all-rounder Deepti Sharma emerged as the most expensive buy while Amelia Kerr emerged to be the most expensive overseas player. 

Here’s a look at the top most expensive buys during WPL 2026 auction. 

Deepti Sharma

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma who played a crucial role in India’s World Cup winning triumph recently went to UP Warriorz after the franchise used the RTM card. Delhi Capitals had made an initial bid of INR 50 lakh that was matched by UP franchise. The Capitals then increased the bid to INR 3.2 Cr which was again matched by the Warriorz. 

Amelia Kerr

The second-most expensive buy of the evening was Amelia Kerr who was sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 3 Cr. The New Zealand all-rounder has played 29 WPL matches scoring 437 runs at a strike-rate of 119.39 and has picked up 40 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.64. 

Shikha Pandey

Shikha Pandey made headlines after UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru got into a bidding war for her in the accelerated auction. Pandey who has played 27 WPL games was eventually picked up by UP Warriorz for a massive sum of INR 2.40 Cr

Sophie Devine 

Known for her aggressive batting, leadership qualities and handy bowling abilities, Sophie Devine was bought by Gujarat Giants for INR 2 Cr. Three franchises– GG, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and later Delhi Capitals got into a bidding war for Devine before the Giants eventually added her to their squad. 

Meg Lanning

One of the finest leaders of modern day cricket, Meg Lanning joined UP Warriorz for INR 1.90 Cr. Lanning’s former franchise Delhi Capitals and the Warriorz got into a bidding war for the legendary player but it was the Warriorz who eventually added her in the team. 

Chinelle Henry

Chinelle Henry was sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.30 Cr. Henry who has earlier played for UP Warriorz saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru making the first bid for her in the auction. Later, DC joined the party and eventually included Henry in the squad. 

Sree Charani 

Youngster Sree Charani had UP Warriorz making the first bid before Delhi Capitals too came in the competition. Soon, there was a bidding war between the two franchises before she eventually went to DC for INR 1.30 Cr. 

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 6:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: deepti sharmahome-hero-pos-3Meg LanningMumbai IndiansShikha PandeySree CharaniWPL auction 2026WPL Auction LIVE Updates

RELATED News

WPL 2026 Dates Revealed: Opening Match On January 9, Finale On February 5

“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss

Why Is Jemimah Rodrigues NOT Returning To WBBL? World Cup Champion Makes An Unexpected Move As Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Gets Postponed

WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Cristiano Ronaldo To Marry Georgina Rodriguez At This 511-Year-Old Venue, Set To Tie Knot On…

LATEST NEWS

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal Attacks Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Says Congress Should Be Renamed To ‘Muslim League’ Amid Karnataka CM Row

‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri In Karnataka?’ BJP’s Sambit Patra Jibes At Congress, Saying, ‘Politics Turned Into A Game!’

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Confirmed In December But Only In This Country, Key Specifications And Features Confirmed

Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

Who Is Subramanian Swamy? A Deep Dive Into His Education, Career, Key Achievements And Rise in Indian Politics

From LPG to Pension: Full List Of Key Changes Set To Take Effect From December 1

WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

Who Is MP’s Controversial IAS officer Santosh Verma, Sparked Outrage With Objectionable Remarks Against Brahmin Girls At Bhopal Public Event?

China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash

Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here
WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here
WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here
WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

QUICK LINKS