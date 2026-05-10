WWE Backlash 2026 Match Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Jacob Fatu, John Cena Makes Huge Announcement

WWE Backlash 2026 Results: With WrestleMania 42 behind them, WWE turned its attention to the remainder of 2026 with its yearly Backlash premium live event on Saturday night at Tampa, Florida’s Benchmark International Arena. All five clashes during the night provided a lot of intensity. It was arguably one of the greatest PLEs of the year so far. Roman Reigns defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu in the main event of the night. Meanwhile, former champion Seth Rollins kicked off the show against Bron Breakker, who was accompanied by Paul Heyman.

Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker engaged in a brutal singles bout to kick up WWE Backlash. After connecting with a Pedigree and fending off interference from Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Paul Heyman at ringside, Rollins seemed to gather momentum. Rollins returned to the arena with the intention of winning the fight after using a steel chair to attack members of The Vision. For a close two-count, Breakker responded with a huge spear. Breakker tried another Spear a few moments later, but Rollins sidestepped it and made contact with a second Pedigree right away. Rollins then ascended to the second rope in search of a Super Stomp, but Breakker detonated another Spear in midair before he could make a full contact. Rollins was eventually put aside by Breakker’s second deadly spear.

WWE United States Championship: Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams

Throughout his match against Trick Williams, Sami Zayn displayed a much more aggressive side. When the referee got sidetracked, Zayn was able to hit Trick with a kendo staff, escalating the fight. Trick Williams was able to kick out at two despite the illegal shot. Later, as Sami was getting ready for the Helluva Kick, rapper Lil Yachty intervened from ringside and hit Zayn with the kendo stick, giving Trick the upper hand. Zayn retaliated and even used a Helluva Kick outside the ring to take out Lil Yachty. His enthusiasm was short-lived, though, as Trick hit with the Trick Shot to win after dodging another Helluva Kick attempt.

Danhausen and Minihausen vs Kit Wilson and The Miz

Throughout the evening, there were a number of crazy moments from the comedy tag match. Kit Wilson retaliated against Minihausen’s effort to “curse” him by using a mirror to reflect the curse back. After striking Minihausen with the Skull Crushing Finale, the Miz were on the verge of winning, but Danhausen stopped the pinfall attempt in time. The Miz tried to use a fire extinguisher later in the fight, but the plan backfired when he doused himself. Outside the ring, Minihausen threw himself at Kit Wilson, giving Danhausen a chance to unleash the Punk Kick on The Miz to win.

IYO SKY vs Asuka

One of the evening’s most competitive and technically excellent matches was played by IYO SKY and Asuka. Early in the fight, Asuka dominated a significant amount of it, continuously going after the champion with hard blows and attempts at submission. Throughout the competition, the momentum changed multiple times. Asuka kept trapping her in the Asuka Lock as IYO connected with a German Back Suplex that almost caused her to fall. Asuka tried to employ the mist at ringside, but IYO used a notepad to stop it before hurling herself at her opponent outside the ring. IYO SKY used the Bullet Train Attack and a Moonsault in the last seconds to keep her title.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu

Long periods of the fight were dominated by Jacob Fatu’s overwhelming physicality and intensity, which continuously forced Reigns into survival mode. Reigns has rarely been put in such a precarious situation by WWE, and the formula worked flawlessly to make Fatu the most formidable force on Raw right now. Fatu trapped Reigns in a brutal jaw submission, setting up the final moments. Reigns grabbed the referee by the shirt as he tried to flee. Reigns pushed Fatu into the exposed turnbuckle after the official withdrew and momentarily turned his back. He then connected with a spear to win.

John Cena announces ‘John Cena Classic’

After his last official encounter, John Cena spoke to the WWE Universe in a special segment about the next phase of his career. Before introducing the “John Cena Classic,” a new WWE competition intended to highlight the company’s future talents, Cena lauded up-and-coming talent including Je’Von Evans, Sol Ruca, and Oba Femi. In addition, Cena declared that fans will have a significant influence on the final winner and unveiled a brand-new title associated with the competition.

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