WWE CEO Vince McMahon in Car Crash, Faces Charges Amid Personal and Professional Turmoil

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was involved in a serious three-car crash on the morning of July 24, 2025, in Westport, Connecticut. Vince McMahon, who is 79 years old, was behind the wheel of his 2024 Bentley when it crashed into a 2023 BMW 430 and then slammed into a wooden guardrail along Route 15. Debris from the impact then hit a third car, a southbound Ford Fusion. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported, though McMahon’s vehicle was described as “mangled” at the scene.

Airbags were deployed in both the Bentley and BMW, and all drivers were confirmed to be wearing seatbelts. All three vehicles were towed, and the incident led to traffic delays as authorities cleared debris from the highway.

Reckless Driving Charges Filed

After an investigation, authorities issued McMahon a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely—violations believed to have led to the crash. He is expected to appear in court in late August. The charges come at a turbulent time in McMahon’s life, as he continues to face scrutiny over legal and personal issues stemming from past misconduct allegations.

Tribute to Hulk Hogan on Same Day

Ironically, the crash occurred just hours before news broke of the death of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan at age 71. McMahon, once close to Hogan, issued a heartfelt tribute on X (formerly Twitter), calling him “the greatest WWE Superstar of all time” and “a global icon.” He added, “The world lost a treasure today… Today, we pray for him.”

Controversies Continue to Shadow McMahon

McMahon stepped down as WWE chairman in 2022 amid sexual misconduct allegations and later resigned from his executive role at TKO Group Holdings earlier in 2025 following a civil lawsuit. The recent accident and legal trouble add to the list of controversies surrounding one of pro wrestling’s most polarizing figures.

Also Read: India Storm Into Semis After Stunning Chase Against West Indies in WCL 2025