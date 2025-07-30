Home > Sports > India Storm Into Semis After Stunning Chase Against West Indies in WCL 2025

India Storm Into Semis After Stunning Chase Against West Indies in WCL 2025

India Champions chased 145 in just 13.2 overs to beat West Indies and qualify for the WCL 2025 semi-finals. Stuart Binny starred with the bat, while bowlers restricted WI despite Kieron Pollard’s 74*. India will now face Pakistan in a high-stakes semi-final clash.

India Champions beat West Indies (Image Credit - X)
India Champions beat West Indies (Image Credit - X)

July 30, 2025

India Champions pulled off a thrilling chase to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. Facing elimination after three straight defeats, the Yuvraj Singh-led side had to chase down 145 in 14.1 overs to stay alive. However they managed it in only 13.2 overs, sealing a five-wicket win over West Indies Champions and leapfrogging England on net run-rate.

Stuart Binny anchored the chase with a composed half-century, while Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan chipped in with crucial cameos to finish the job with five balls to spare. The result has booked Indian team a semi-final clash with the table-toppers, Pakistan Champions. It would be a highly anticipated encounter, especially after their earlier group-stage match was cancelled due to diplomatic tensions.

Kieron Pollard’s Blitz in Vain as India Bowlers Strike

Opting to bowl first, India produced a disciplined performance despite a power-packed knock from West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard. He smashed eight sixes in an unbeaten 74 off 43 balls to lift his team from 43/5 to 144/9. However, the damage done earlier by the Indian bowlers proved decisive.

Piyush Chawla was the standout performer with figures of 3/18, while Stuart Binny and Varun Aaron chipped in with two wickets each. Their combined effort kept West Indies in check, ensuring the target remained within India’s reach for a net run-rate boost.

India Rise After Near-Exit

India’s road to the semis was anything but smooth. After their opener against Pakistan was cancelled, they suffered heavy defeats to South Africa, Australia, and England. With just one point from four matches, their campaign appeared all but over. But with West Indies and England faltering, India seized the opportunity in their final league game.

Their emphatic win now sets up a blockbuster semi-final against arch-rivals Pakistan Champions on Thursday  (July 31).

