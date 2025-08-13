WWE Raw Hits Streaming Milestone with 3 Million Netflix Views

WWE Monday Night Raw surged in viewership during the week of August 4–10, 2025, climbing to #5 on Netflix’s global English-language TV chart. The August 4 episode drew 3 million views and racked up 6.1 million hours watched, marking the show’s best performance since late April. This comes after three consecutive weeks where Raw held steady at 2.7 million viewers. The rebound shows renewed audience interest following a summer stretch of plateaued performance.

Star Power and Storylines Drive Viewership

The August 4 broadcast was packed with major storylines that helped fuel its momentum. The main event saw World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest successfully defend his title against Seth Rollins in a high-stakes matchup. Elsewhere on the card, tensions boiled over between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre during a fiery in-ring confrontation. Another highlight featured Jey Uso defeating his brother Solo Sikoa in a match that added personal drama to the night. These segments, combined with Raw’s ongoing story arcs, likely contributed to the uptick in both views and engagement.

Comparative Metrics Show Upward Trend

Raw’s return to the 3 million viewer mark puts it back in line with its early 2025 numbers. The last time Raw hit this threshold was on April 28, with 5.8 million hours viewed. Even more impressive was the January 6 episode, which remains the show’s high point for the year with 5.9 million viewers and 17.7 million hours watched. The August 4 spike now places Raw just behind streaming giants like Wednesday Season 2, which led the chart with 50 million views.

A Promising Sign for WWE’s Streaming Future

Raw’s strong showing on Netflix demonstrates that WWE’s blend of athleticism, drama, and star power continues to captivate global audiences—even in a crowded streaming landscape.

