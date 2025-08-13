LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Raw Hits Streaming Milestone with 3 Million Netflix Views

WWE Raw Hits Streaming Milestone with 3 Million Netflix Views

WWE Raw drew 3 million views and 6.1 million hours watched on Netflix for the week of August 4–10, 2025, ranking #5 globally. Featuring major matches like Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins, the episode marked Raw’s best performance since April, signaling a strong rebound in viewership.

WWE Raw drew 3 million views and 6.1 million hours watched on Netflix (Image Credit - X)
WWE Raw drew 3 million views and 6.1 million hours watched on Netflix (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 13, 2025 08:49:41 IST

WWE Monday Night Raw surged in viewership during the week of August 4–10, 2025, climbing to #5 on Netflix’s global English-language TV chart. The August 4 episode drew 3 million views and racked up 6.1 million hours watched, marking the show’s best performance since late April. This comes after three consecutive weeks where Raw held steady at 2.7 million viewers. The rebound shows renewed audience interest following a summer stretch of plateaued performance.

Star Power and Storylines Drive Viewership

The August 4 broadcast was packed with major storylines that helped fuel its momentum. The main event saw World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest successfully defend his title against Seth Rollins in a high-stakes matchup. Elsewhere on the card, tensions boiled over between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre during a fiery in-ring confrontation. Another highlight featured Jey Uso defeating his brother Solo Sikoa in a match that added personal drama to the night. These segments, combined with Raw’s ongoing story arcs, likely contributed to the uptick in both views and engagement.

Comparative Metrics Show Upward Trend

Raw’s return to the 3 million viewer mark puts it back in line with its early 2025 numbers. The last time Raw hit this threshold was on April 28, with 5.8 million hours viewed. Even more impressive was the January 6 episode, which remains the show’s high point for the year with 5.9 million viewers and 17.7 million hours watched. The August 4 spike now places Raw just behind streaming giants like Wednesday Season 2, which led the chart with 50 million views.

A Promising Sign for WWE’s Streaming Future

Raw’s strong showing on Netflix demonstrates that WWE’s blend of athleticism, drama, and star power continues to captivate global audiences—even in a crowded streaming landscape.

Also Read: Tragic Loss at World Games: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Dies at 29

Tags: netflixWWE

RELATED News

Nikki Bella Opens Up on Viral “Prom Pose” Photo: Why She’s Banning That Fan Photo Move Forever
Shai Hope Makes History As West Indies Clinch ODI Series Over Pakistan
Tragic Loss at World Games: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Dies at 29
Why Is R Praggnanandhaa Wearing Vibhuti On His Forehead? Here’s The Secret
New Champion? Naomi’s Absence Could Force Title Vacancy

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump And Vladimir Putin To Meet At This Location In Alaska, White House Provides Big Update
Independence Day 2025: Jai Hind by Shayar Meet, Patriotic Anthem Honoring Operation Sindoor & 2025 Pahalgam Heroes
Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” Hits ₹100 Crore Advance Sales, What’s Driving This Unstoppable Hype?
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
Independence Day 2025: What’s Behind Delhi’s Stringent Traffic Curbs?
Russia’s Putin Holds Call With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Here’s What We Know
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Is Indian Music Education Ignoring Its Own Roots? Kailash Kher Thinks So
Why More Young Indians Are Collapsing Mid-Workout: The Hidden Cardiac Arrest Threat
WWE Raw Hits Streaming Milestone with 3 Million Netflix Views

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Raw Hits Streaming Milestone with 3 Million Netflix Views

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Raw Hits Streaming Milestone with 3 Million Netflix Views
WWE Raw Hits Streaming Milestone with 3 Million Netflix Views
WWE Raw Hits Streaming Milestone with 3 Million Netflix Views
WWE Raw Hits Streaming Milestone with 3 Million Netflix Views

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?