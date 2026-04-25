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Home > Sports News > WWE Releases Roster Cuts After WrestleMania 42: Aleister Black, Kairi Sane Among Big Names Axed; Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark React | Full List Revealed

WWE Releases Roster Cuts After WrestleMania 42: Aleister Black, Kairi Sane Among Big Names Axed; Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark React | Full List Revealed

WWE has released over 20 superstars in a massive post-WrestleMania 42 roster purge on April 24, 2026. Highlights include the shocking dissolution of the entire Wyatt Sicks faction, along with the exits of Kairi Sane, Zelina Vega, and Aleister Black. Get the full list of main roster and NXT releases, plus emotional reactions from stars like Zoey Stark and Andre Chase.

Aleister Black in frame. (X)
Aleister Black in frame. (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 25, 2026 12:28:21 IST

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WWE Releases Roster Cuts After WrestleMania 42: Aleister Black, Kairi Sane Among Big Names Axed; Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark React | Full List Revealed

WWE Releases Roster: WWE holds a yearly release period where the organization parts ways with many talents who did not fulfill expectations. The time followed immediately after the conclusion of their flagship event, WrestleMania 42, which occurred in Las Vegas, Nevada, the previous week. It witnessed the surprising release of several notable names from both the main roster and developmental territories (NXT, WWE ID, and Evolve), causing a significant change in the WWE environment immediately following The Show of Shows. Additionally, various reports have indicated that the choice was made and that WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, directly communicated this to the superstars.

WWE superstars Released Post WrestleMania 42 | See List

Main roster:

Kairi Sane

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Developmental territory

Andre Chase

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Zelina Vega and others on their exit:

During a Twitch live stream, Zelina Vega disclosed that she was notified about her WWE release by TKO through a phone call. She said, “This time, it said TKO, 5:09 is when I got the call.”

“Thank you WWE, you made a young girls dream come true. You could not have been better and more supportive during my healing and I will be forever grateful. Thank you to all the girls in the back, the producers, camera men you were all incredibly kind and gracious. And a special Thank you to Terry Taylor and Coach Bloom for teaching me so much and being a shoulder to lean on. Its just the end of this chapter and the beginning of a new one,” Zoey Stark posted on X.

Alba Fyre had a short message, “Kay Lee Ray would batter Alba Fyre, Just saying.”

Wyatt Sicks member Nikki Cross thanked the entire WWE crew who helped her in this journey, saying, “Goodbye and thank you, WWE. I’m really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold. Thank you all for the continued love and support. Special thank you to Robbie Brookside and William Regal for helping this dream come true. Thank you to the wrestlers, coaches, producers and all the backstage crew who make all this possible. To the amazing girls in locker room.”

Wyatt Sicks posted, “Thank you Bo Thank you Erick Thank you Dexter Thank you Joe Thank you Nikki Thank you all for the hard work and dedication you put into the characters and the lore. Thank you for trying your absolute best to honor the legacies of Bray and Brodie with the tools you were given.”

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Paige Returns to Action as NXT’s ‘Fatal Influence’ Invades

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WWE Releases Roster Cuts After WrestleMania 42: Aleister Black, Kairi Sane Among Big Names Axed; Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark React | Full List Revealed

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WWE Releases Roster Cuts After WrestleMania 42: Aleister Black, Kairi Sane Among Big Names Axed; Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark React | Full List Revealed

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WWE Releases Roster Cuts After WrestleMania 42: Aleister Black, Kairi Sane Among Big Names Axed; Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark React | Full List Revealed
WWE Releases Roster Cuts After WrestleMania 42: Aleister Black, Kairi Sane Among Big Names Axed; Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark React | Full List Revealed
WWE Releases Roster Cuts After WrestleMania 42: Aleister Black, Kairi Sane Among Big Names Axed; Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark React | Full List Revealed
WWE Releases Roster Cuts After WrestleMania 42: Aleister Black, Kairi Sane Among Big Names Axed; Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark React | Full List Revealed

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