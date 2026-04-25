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Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Paige Returns to Action as NXT’s ‘Fatal Influence’ Invades

WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Paige Returns to Action as NXT’s ‘Fatal Influence’ Invades

WWE SmackDown (April 24, 2026) Results: Witness Paige’s first in-ring appearance on the blue brand in nearly a decade! The night featured the shocking main roster debut of NXT's Fatal Influence faction, Tiffany Stratton winning the Women's U.S. Title from Giulia, and Jacob Fatu defeating Solo Sikoa. Get the full match recap and fallout from the Dickies Arena.

Paige in her appearance on WWE Smackdown. (X)
Paige in her appearance on WWE Smackdown. (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 25, 2026 12:06:21 IST

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WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Paige Returns to Action as NXT’s ‘Fatal Influence’ Invades

WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): The WWE fans were enthralled with another spectacular episode of SmackDown with twists and turns. The event showcased NXT talents debuting on the main roster, a new champion being awarded at a major event, and a chaotic conclusion. Jacob Fatu began the event to discuss his encounter with Roman Reigns on RAW. Then the Usos cut him off, and Solo Sikoa and The MFTs subsequently faced all three. This led to the official announcement of a match between Sikoa and Fatu scheduled for later that evening.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Tiffany Stratton vs Giulia

Giulia, alongside Kiana James, defended her WWE Women’s United States Championship against Tiffany Stratton. Ultimately, Stratton evaded the Northern Lights Bomb and executed the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to clinch victory and become the new champion.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Paige and Brie Bella vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

The contest followed an in-ring segment involving both teams for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Additionally, this marked Paige’s inaugural match on SmackDown following her return to WWE at WrestleMania 42. Nevertheless, the thrilling confrontation was disrupted by the entrance of NXT talents Jacy Jayne and her associates, Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley, who assaulted all four competitors.

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WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Damian Priest & R-Truth vs Tama Tonga & JC Matteo

This match was fought for the WWE Tag Team Titles, and it was an exhilarating tag battle to observe between the two teams. Ultimately, R-Truth and Damian Priest executed a Rise Up flapjack on Tonga and secured the victory to keep their titles.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): The Miz vs Danhausen

The match was brief as Danhausen placed a curse on The Miz and his ally, Kit Wilson, resulting in an explosion of pyro. It occupied Miz’s attention just enough for Danhausen to roll him up for the pin and clinch the victory.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Rhea Ripley vs Jacy Jayne

This marked NXT star Jacy Jayne’s first match on SmackDown. She waged a brave battle against the new WWE Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, and the contest sparked loud ‘This is Awesome’ chants. Even with such an outstanding match occurring, Jayne’s teammates, Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley, intervened and attacked Ripley, resulting in her disqualification.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Solo Sikoa vs Jacob Fatu

The fight was the featured event of the evening. Solo Sikoa had the MFTs with him, whereas Jacob Fatu turned down The Usos’ request to ally with him. Nevertheless, they still emerged in the midst of the game. The fierce match witnessed Fatu overpower Solo with a powerful Moonsault. MFTs attempted to assault him, but Fatu defeated them all with a steel chair while The Usos observed from the apron.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Good News For Delhi Capitals as Mitchell Starc Joins Franchise After Recovering From Elbow And Shoulder Injuries

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WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Paige Returns to Action as NXT’s ‘Fatal Influence’ Invades
WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Paige Returns to Action as NXT’s ‘Fatal Influence’ Invades
WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Paige Returns to Action as NXT’s ‘Fatal Influence’ Invades
WWE SmackDown Results (April 24, 2026): Paige Returns to Action as NXT’s ‘Fatal Influence’ Invades

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