Home > Sports > WWE Speed Joins NXT: Title Tournament Set, Blindfold Match Headlines Tuesday's Card

WWE Speed Joins NXT: Title Tournament Set, Blindfold Match Headlines Tuesday’s Card

WWE Speed is officially moving to NXT, with a multi-brand tournament starting September 2 to crown Sol Ruca’s challenger at No Mercy. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s NXT features Ruca in six-woman tag action, The Culling in a tag match, and a blindfold bout between Myles Borne and Lexis King.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 25, 2025 11:50:14 IST

The WWE Speed Championship is officially headed to NXT, putting to rest weeks of speculation about the title’s future. After a period of inactivity and rumors of cancellation, NXT General Manager Ava announced that the brand will now host a Speed title tournament kicking off September 2, 2025. The tournament will feature stars from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, TNA Wrestling, and AAA, with the winner earning a title shot against double champion Sol Ruca at NXT No Mercy on September 27.

Sol Ruca in Action Amid Double Champion Status

With Jacy Jayne losing the TNA Knockouts World Championship, Sol Ruca now stands as WWE’s only active double champion, holding both the NXT Women’s North American and WWE Women’s Speed titles. On Tuesday’s episode of NXT (August 26), she will team up with ZARIA and Lola Vice to take on Fatal Influence in six-woman tag action. The match stems from a heated backstage altercation following Jayne’s loss, signaling growing tensions between rising factions.

The Culling and Kendal Grey Stir the Undercard

Another tag match features The Culling’s Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley facing Wren Sinclair and a mystery partner, likely to be Kendal Grey based on recent backstage interactions. Sinclair recently came to Grey’s defense after Charlie Dempsey belittled her, hinting at a new alliance and potential storyline moving forward.

Blindfold Match Set After Controversial Attack

In one of the night’s more intriguing contests, Myles Borne will face Lexis King in a blindfold match. The stipulation was added after King sprayed Borne in the eyes during last week’s episode. To level the playing field, Ava ruled that both men will now be blindfolded a rare gimmick that promises chaos and unpredictability.

As WWE Speed finds a new home in NXT and tensions rise across the women’s division, Tuesday’s episode promises to set the tone for a wild September on the road to No Mercy.

Tags: WWE, WWE Speed

