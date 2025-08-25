Shakib Al Hasan Joins Elite Club With 500 T20 Wickets In Historic CPL Milestone

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan etched his name in the record books once again, becoming only the fifth player in T20 history to reach the milestone of 500 wickets.The milestone came during a dazzling spell for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 clash against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, where Shakib returned figures of 3 for 11 in just two overs.

Rizwan Falls as Shakib Hits 500-Mark

Shakib’s historic 500th wicket came in dramatic fashion, removing Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan via a sharp caught-and-bowled. He quickly followed it up with the dismissals of Kyle Mayers and Navin Bidaisee, crippling St Kitts in a matter of 12 balls. His T20 tally now stands at 502 wickets in 457 matches, placing him behind greats like Rashid Khan (660), DJ Bravo (631), Sunil Narine (590), and Imran Tahir (554) in the all-time list.

Falcons Edge Tight Finish in Final Home Game

The match itself was a nail-biter. After Imad Wasim won the toss and opted to bowl, the Falcons backed up the decision with disciplined bowling and lively fielding, restricting the Patriots to 133/9. Despite the modest total, the Patriots made the Falcons fight for every run in the chase.

Karima Gore proved to be the hero for Antigua and Barbuda, anchoring the innings with his third fifty of the tournament. With three runs needed in the final over, he drove a pressure-filled boundary that slipped through the hands of the mid-on fielder, sending the home crowd into raptures.

Falcons Soar, Patriots Under Pressure

This win marked the Falcons’ third of the season, keeping them comfortably on top of the CPL points table, three points clear of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who have played fewer matches. Meanwhile, the Patriots remain stuck in mid-table and now face growing concerns with a string of injury niggles affecting squad depth as the tournament heats up.

Also Read: WWE: Charlotte Flair’s Main Event Days May Be Over After Shocking SmackDown Loss