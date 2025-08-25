WWE: Charlotte Flair’s Main Event Days May Be Over After Shocking SmackDown Loss

Once regarded as the cornerstone of WWE’s women’s division, Charlotte Flair is now showing signs of a steep decline in her main event status. A 14-time women’s world champion and the most decorated female star in WWE history, Flair has headlined major pay-per-views and won the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble twice. But after a series of setbacks, especially her recent loss to Piper Niven on SmackDown, it appears the Queen’s reign at the top could be over.

From WrestleMania History to a Struggling Return

Charlotte’s fall arguably began after her WrestleMania 41 loss to Tiffany Stratton. Coming off an extended injury break, she returned to win her second Royal Rumble, becoming the first woman to do so. She challenged Stratton for the title at WrestleMania, but fan response to the feud was underwhelming, and WWE chose not to crown her champion for the 15th time. The loss marked a turning point her spot in the main event no longer guaranteed.

A Surprising SmackDown Defeat

After WrestleMania, Flair quietly shifted to the tag team division a clear step down from her usual marquee status. The biggest sign of her decline came on last Friday’s SmackDown, when she lost to Piper Niven, a lower mid-card talent. Though the win wasn’t clean, Niven pinning Flair in the center of the ring shocked fans and signaled a changing of the guard.

Triple H Following the Fans’ Voice?

The current WWE regime under Triple H has shown a tendency to align with fan sentiment and Charlotte has faced increasing criticism from the audience. Despite her legacy, the crowd’s apathy toward her recent work seems to have influenced booking decisions. Flair’s diminished role on SmackDown and her loss to Niven suggest she’s no longer seen as an automatic main eventer. While Charlotte Flair’s legacy remains intact, her time as WWE’s top female star appears to be fading at least for now.

