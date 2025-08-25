LIVE TV
Ava Raine Shakes Up NXT: WWE Speed Titles Get A New Home

Ava Raine announced at NXT Heatwave that the WWE Men’s and Women’s Speed Championships are now part of NXT. Women’s champ Sol Ruca will defend her title at No Mercy, with her challenger decided via a four-woman inter-promotional tournament featuring stars from WWE, TNA, and AAA.

Ava Raine announced at NXT Heatwave (Image Credit - X)
Ava Raine announced at NXT Heatwave (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last updated: August 25, 2025 10:14:01 IST

In a major development during NXT Heatwave, Ava Raine, daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and NXT General Manager, announced that the WWE Speed Championships, both Men’s and Women’s are now officially part of the NXT brand. The move ends weeks of uncertainty about the titles’ future after the WWE Speed show went off-air in July.

Standing before a packed crowd, Ava teased NXT’s stacked fall lineup before dropping the bombshell: “I’m officially bringing the Men’s and Women’s Speed Titles to NXT.” The announcement instantly sparked excitement among fans eager to see how the high-octane, short-match format would mesh with NXT’s dynamic roster.

Sol Ruca to Defend at No Mercy

Ava followed up the announcement by bringing out Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca, confirming that Ruca will defend her title at NXT No Mercy on September 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Already holding the NXT Women’s North American Championship, Ruca is now set for a high-stakes defense in one of NXT’s biggest events of the year.

Inter-Promotional Tournament Brings Global Flavor

To determine Ruca’s opponent, WWE is launching a four-woman tournament starting September 2, featuring stars from Raw or SmackDown, NXT, TNA Wrestling, and AAA. This inter-promotional clash brings a global flair to the division and continues WWE’s growing trend of working with outside promotions to keep storylines fresh and unpredictable.

NXT’s Fall Just Got Even Hotter

With Homecoming, No Mercy, and Halloween Havoc all on the horizon, NXT’s fall calendar was already stacked, however the addition of the Speed Championships adds another exciting layer. The integration reflects WWE’s intent to elevate NXT as both a proving ground for emerging talent and a spotlight for crossover events that expand the brand’s reach.

Ava Raine’s leadership continues to shape the brand’s future and fans now have even more reasons to tune.

