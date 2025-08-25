US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outlasts Teen Tien In Opening Round Battle

Novak Djokovic began his US Open 2025 campaign with a gritty straight-sets victory over 19-year-old American Learner Tien, winning 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 in a match that tested both his resilience and fitness. The 38-year-old Serb, chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam title, overcame physical discomfort and a determined opponent to claim his 80th career win at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Wearing an all-black outfit and playing his first singles match since Wimbledon, Djokovic appeared in control early but had to work hard as Tien raised his level in the second set. The win also marked Djokovic’s 75th consecutive first-round victory at Grand Slams, a record unmatched in the Open Era.

Tien’s Test: Teen Pushes Djokovic in Grueling Second Set

After breezing through a 20-minute opening set, Djokovic faced far stiffer resistance in the second. Tien, undeterred by the stage or his opponent’s pedigree, made the world No. 7 work hard. The set stretched to over 80 minutes, with the American teen earning chances to break, but Djokovic’s nerve held firm in the tiebreak. “It was a strange kind of match,” Djokovic said. “The second set was crucial. After that, I started feeling better.”

Physical Hurdles and Fiery Moments

Djokovic endured more than just a feisty opponent. He received treatment for a blister on his right foot and had a brief but tense exchange with the chair umpire over a time violation in the first set. Rather than distract him, the incident seemed to refocus the Serbian, who dominated the remainder of the opener. In the third set, his superior baseline play helped him secure an early break and close out the match comfortably.

What’s Next: A Clash With Svajda

With his place in the second round secured, Djokovic will now face American Zachary Svajda. Though not at his dominant best, the four-time US Open champion showed enough fight, experience, and shot-making to remain a formidable contender as the tournament progresses.

