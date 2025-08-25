LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outlasts Teen Tien In Opening Round Battle

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outlasts Teen Tien In Opening Round Battle

Novak Djokovic battled past 19-year-old Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the US Open 2025 first round, earning his 75th straight Grand Slam opening-round win. Despite foot issues and a tense second set, the 38-year-old advanced and now faces American Zachary Svajda in the next round.

Novak Djokovic battled past 19-year-old Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the US Open 2025 first round (Image Credit - X)
Novak Djokovic battled past 19-year-old Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the US Open 2025 first round (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 25, 2025 09:29:16 IST

Novak Djokovic began his US Open 2025 campaign with a gritty straight-sets victory over 19-year-old American Learner Tien, winning 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 in a match that tested both his resilience and fitness. The 38-year-old Serb, chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam title, overcame physical discomfort and a determined opponent to claim his 80th career win at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Wearing an all-black outfit and playing his first singles match since Wimbledon, Djokovic appeared in control early but had to work hard as Tien raised his level in the second set. The win also marked Djokovic’s 75th consecutive first-round victory at Grand Slams, a record unmatched in the Open Era.

Tien’s Test: Teen Pushes Djokovic in Grueling Second Set

After breezing through a 20-minute opening set, Djokovic faced far stiffer resistance in the second. Tien, undeterred by the stage or his opponent’s pedigree, made the world No. 7 work hard. The set stretched to over 80 minutes, with the American teen earning chances to break, but Djokovic’s nerve held firm in the tiebreak. “It was a strange kind of match,” Djokovic said. “The second set was crucial. After that, I started feeling better.”

Physical Hurdles and Fiery Moments

Djokovic endured more than just a feisty opponent. He received treatment for a blister on his right foot and had a brief but tense exchange with the chair umpire over a time violation in the first set. Rather than distract him, the incident seemed to refocus the Serbian, who dominated the remainder of the opener. In the third set, his superior baseline play helped him secure an early break and close out the match comfortably.

What’s Next: A Clash With Svajda

With his place in the second round secured, Djokovic will now face American Zachary Svajda. Though not at his dominant best, the four-time US Open champion showed enough fight, experience, and shot-making to remain a formidable contender as the tournament progresses.

Also Read: Dream11 Bows Out: Team India Left Sponsorless Ahead of Asia Cup

Tags: novak djokovictennisus openUS open 2025

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outlasts Teen Tien In Opening Round Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outlasts Teen Tien In Opening Round Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outlasts Teen Tien In Opening Round Battle
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outlasts Teen Tien In Opening Round Battle
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outlasts Teen Tien In Opening Round Battle
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outlasts Teen Tien In Opening Round Battle

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?