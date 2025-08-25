Dream11 Bows Out: Team India Left Sponsorless Ahead of Asia Cup

With just weeks to go for the Asia Cup 2025, the BCCI has been left scrambling for a new jersey sponsor after fantasy sports giant Dream11 officially pulled out of its Rs 358 crore deal. The decision comes on the heels of Parliament passing a new law that bans real-money online games, directly impacting Dream11’s core business.

Representatives from Dream11 visited the BCCI headquarters and informed CEO Hemang Amin of their withdrawal, citing a contract clause that exempts them from penalties if government regulation affects operations. The clause protects Dream11 from financial liability in such scenarios. As a result, the BCCI is preparing to float a new sponsorship tender with the Asia Cup now just around the corner.

Exit Without Penalty, Thanks to Legal Loophole

Dream11’s exit will not attract any penalty, as their contract included a provision tied to changes in Indian law. This clause has now been activated due to the recent Online Gaming Bill, which classifies real-money gaming as a punishable offense. As Dream11’s revenue is built on paid fantasy contests, it immediately suspended all paid offerings on its platform following the legislation.

From Billion-Dollar Valuation to Regulatory Roadblock

Founded 18 years ago, Dream11 had become India’s biggest fantasy sports platform, valued at USD 8 billion and backed by major athletes like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya. The company replaced Byju’s as team sponsor in mid-2023, signing a three-year deal with the BCCI. It also holds a wide portfolio of partnerships, including IPL franchises, CPL, Big Bash League, Super Smash, and even global bodies such as the ICC and FIH.

Government Crackdown on Real-Money Gaming

The Government has cited serious concerns like money laundering, tax evasion, psychological harm, and even links to terror financing as reasons to clamp down on the real-money gaming industry. The new law categorizes these platforms as a national security risk, effectively banning paid contests, which lie at the heart of Dream11’s business model.

BCCI in Search Mode, Clock Ticking Down

With Dream11 gone and the Asia Cup fast approaching, the BCCI is now in a tight spot. They must urgently secure a new team sponsor, a rare situation for Indian cricket, where branding deals are typically wrapped up well in advance. The search begins now, but time is running out.

Also Read: Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Top-Order Carnage And Cooper Connolly’s Magic Seal Record-Breaking Win