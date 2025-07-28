Home > Sports > WWE Star Chad Gable Confirms Rotator Cuff Injury, Shares Positive Outlook

Chad Gable has confirmed that a rotator cuff injury is the reason behind his absence from WWE. Speaking during a Minnesota Twins game, Gable shared that the injury has given him time to rest and be with his family. While he remains sidelined, his masked character El Grande Americano continues to appear in WWE events, now portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 28, 2025 15:45:00 IST

Chad Gable, a well-known WWE wrestler, has finally revealed why he’s been away from the ring. During a short interview at a Minnesota Twins baseball game, Gable shared that he has a rotator cuff injury, which has taken him off WWE programming for a while now.

Gable Reflects on Injury and Time Off

While talking on the Twins.TV broadcast, Gable mentioned that being injured gave him a rare chance to enjoy some family time and do simple things he usually misses.

“I’m looking at the silver lining here. I got a little injury to my rotator cuff, but what it did do was buy me some time off the road to be home with my family and do stuff like this. Come to a baseball game on a Sunday, which I never get to do. So, find the bright side, right?”

Even though the rotator cuff injury has kept him away from action, Chad Gable is staying hopeful. Fans who watch WWE Raw on Netflix haven’t seen him for a while, and he’s also been missing from his group American Made.

WWE Return Uncertain for Chad Gable

Gable hasn’t said when he’ll be back in the ring. In the video interview, he was still wearing a sling, showing that recovery is still ongoing.

Earlier in 2025, Gable also performed under a mask as El Grande Americano. He even beat Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41 in that role. Originally, he was set to face Rey Mysterio, but that match didn’t happen because Mysterio got injured.

Gable’s Storyline and the El Grande Americano Twist

Gable’s WWE storyline has been up and down this year. As the leader of American Made, he was in a feud with The Wyatt Sicks, but that ended quickly when the Sicks disappeared. Fans weren’t happy with how Gable was being used, which led to the birth of El Grande Americano.

Although Gable is currently injured, the masked character continues to show up in WWE matches. Right now, Ludwig Kaiser is playing the character in Gable’s absence.

El Grande Americano Continues in WWE Events

At WWE’s Supershow in Mexico City, El Grande Americano (Kaiser in the role) was part of a match for the Intercontinental Championship along with Dominik Mysterio and R-Truth. The night before, he faced Octagon Jr. at a AAA event.

The crowd loved the match and gave loud cheers. The masked wrestler even spoke in Spanish during the promo, just like AEW’s Hangman Page did earlier this year.

WWE’s Injury Crisis Impacts Storylines

Chad Gable is just one of many WWE stars who are currently out with injuries. This has caused some big changes to upcoming events like Evolution and SummerSlam. Fans are hoping Gable makes a strong return soon, either as himself or as the popular El Grande Americano.

