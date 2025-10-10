Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Records, Shines In India vs West Indies 2nd Test

In his life, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be achieving a big milestone on October 10, 2025, when he makes his seventh Test century in the second Test match between India and the West Indies in Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. This is an astonishing feat that makes him one of the few cricketers ever because he is the second batsman to have seven Test centuries as an opener at a very young age of 24 years after Graeme Smith of South Africa.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, A Stellar Performance on Day 1 In India vs West Indies

Jaiswal actually used the century as he needed just 145 balls and this was because the century came about his violent yet disciplined batting style. He formed an important alliance with B Sai Sudharsan that helped India to earn 100 points in a century stand that helped India to dominate West Indies at the beginning of the match on the first day of the Test. The two availed themselves of a run of the mill bowling on the side of the West Indians, and particularly after lunch, when India had 52 in the first 10 overs of the second session. This is not only the century that Jaiswal left his mark in terms of the number of Test centuries that he has registered but also the century that Jaiswal is the first Indian to hit the 3,000 international runs mark, and has only served 49 games. It is an achievement that shows his consistency, and talent in every game in the game. His final century test was in his first visit to Windsor Park in Dominica where he scored 171 out of 387 balls and entailed a 229 run opening partnership with the then captain Rohit Sharma.







Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Future

As long as India innings continues Jaiswal has furnished the team with a good background to operate with. His attributes of holding the innings and hitting long and powerful knocks are the most important in the top order in the India set up. Regular performances and record breaking performances have made Jaiswal be among the biggest names in Indian cricket in the coming years. Yashasvi Jaiswal has not only demonstrated his hard work, talent and ability but also his feat of hitting the seventh Test century is in itself a feat. Having made the initial milestone and the new standards set, Jaiswal is certainly a prospect to be considered as in the future of Indian cricket.

