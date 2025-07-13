Cricket Drama Unfolds: Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Redemption Catch And Nitish Reddy’s Send-Off To Jack Crawley

Sunday brought a dramatic turn for Team India in the ongoing third Test against England at Lord’s. The moment of redemption came from none other than Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had been under scrutiny for his poor fielding.

Jaiswal Fielding Criticism Ends with Key Catch

Despite scoring runs consistently in the series, Jaiswal’s efforts in the field had come under fire since the first Test in Leeds. But on Day 4, he answered those critics in style.

An inspired bowling change! 😍@NKReddy07 gets into the attack & makes an instant impact to get #ZakCrawley caught by @ybj_19! 👏🏻#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 4 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/vo6bbH9n2o pic.twitter.com/zXWleizr4H — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 13, 2025

Zak Crawley, trying to drive a full delivery from Nitish Reddy, got a thick edge that flew to the gully. Jaiswal made no mistake this time and completed a sharp catch, much to the relief of his teammates.

Nitish Reddy’s Wicket and Aggressive Send-Off

The wicket triggered huge celebrations across the Indian squad. Nitish Reddy, who took the crucial wicket, didn’t hold back either.

A moment that had everyone staring and talking! 👀🗣️ Even the commentators, #PadamjeetSehrawat & #VarunAaron, were left going 😮🧐😲😬 after that last-over drama on Day 3 at Lord’s!#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 4 | SUN, 13th JUL, 2.30 PM on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/I3l7VG9DnA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 13, 2025

He gave Crawley a fired-up send-off, clearly still holding on to the frustration from the previous evening. Crawley walked back after making just 22 runs, with the Indians pumped up after the breakthrough.

Zak Crawley’s Delay Creates Day 3 Drama

The tension had been building since Saturday. In the last over of Day 3, Zak Crawley took an unusually long time to take guard. He kept fiddling with his gear, slowing the pace of the game.

India, hoping to squeeze in one last over, were visibly irritated. Their captain, fielding in the slips, got into a heated exchange with Crawley over the delay.

India vs England Rivalry Heats Up at Lord’s

The umpires had to step in and cool things down as both sides looked fired up. Crawley’s delay appeared to be a tactical ploy to avoid playing more overs under poor light conditions.

Eventually, England began their innings with just 2 runs in the first over after India had posted 387. The hosts managed to level the scores by the end of that short phase.

