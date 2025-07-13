LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4 Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4 Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4 Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4
Live TV
TRENDING |
Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4 Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4 Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4 Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4
Home > Sports > Cricket Drama Unfolds: Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Redemption Catch And Nitish Reddy’s Send-Off To Jack Crawley

Cricket Drama Unfolds: Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Redemption Catch And Nitish Reddy’s Send-Off To Jack Crawley

Yashasvi Jaiswal made up for his earlier fielding errors with a sharp catch to dismiss Zak Crawley at Lord’s, sparking huge celebrations. Nitish Reddy, who took the wicket, gave Crawley a fiery send-off, adding to the drama after Crawley’s time-wasting act the previous day.

Jack Crawley wicket in Lords
Cricket Drama Unfolds: Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's Redemption Catch and Nitish Reddy's Send-Off to Jack Crawley (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 18:22:54 IST

Sunday brought a dramatic turn for Team India in the ongoing third Test against England at Lord’s. The moment of redemption came from none other than Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had been under scrutiny for his poor fielding.

Jaiswal Fielding Criticism Ends with Key Catch

Despite scoring runs consistently in the series, Jaiswal’s efforts in the field had come under fire since the first Test in Leeds. But on Day 4, he answered those critics in style.

Zak Crawley, trying to drive a full delivery from Nitish Reddy, got a thick edge that flew to the gully. Jaiswal made no mistake this time and completed a sharp catch, much to the relief of his teammates.

Nitish Reddy’s Wicket and Aggressive Send-Off

The wicket triggered huge celebrations across the Indian squad. Nitish Reddy, who took the crucial wicket, didn’t hold back either.

He gave Crawley a fired-up send-off, clearly still holding on to the frustration from the previous evening. Crawley walked back after making just 22 runs, with the Indians pumped up after the breakthrough.

Zak Crawley’s Delay Creates Day 3 Drama

The tension had been building since Saturday. In the last over of Day 3, Zak Crawley took an unusually long time to take guard. He kept fiddling with his gear, slowing the pace of the game.

India, hoping to squeeze in one last over, were visibly irritated. Their captain, fielding in the slips, got into a heated exchange with Crawley over the delay.

India vs England Rivalry Heats Up at Lord’s

The umpires had to step in and cool things down as both sides looked fired up. Crawley’s delay appeared to be a tactical ploy to avoid playing more overs under poor light conditions.

Eventually, England began their innings with just 2 runs in the first over after India had posted 387. The hosts managed to level the scores by the end of that short phase.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar Says Shubman Gill’s Clash With England Openers At Lord’s Due To Lack Of IPL Exposure

Tags: england tourJack CrawleyNitish Reddyteam indiayashasvi jaiswal

More News

Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals Horrifying Incident Of Being Touched Inappropriately: ‘I Only Hit Him Because He Touched Me’
Cricket Drama Unfolds: Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Redemption Catch And Nitish Reddy’s Send-Off To Jack Crawley
Geography, Size or Population? Why Texas Leads the US in Flood Deaths | Explained
Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave Announces Retirement From The Legal Profession After 48 Years
Sinner vs Alcaraz: How To Watch The Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Streaming, Match Time, and TV Channel
India’s FGD Shift Echoes Global Reform In Climate Rules
Here’s How To Stream Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans – Aadhi Pinisetty’s Political Drama Ready for Digital Battle
What If Titanic Was Made In Bollywood? AI Reimagines Salman Khan And Madhuri Dixit as Jack and Rose
Garena Releases Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 13: Claim Free Diamonds, Skins, And More
Wimbledon 2025: Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Labubu Dolls At Centre Court Ahead Of The Finale

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?