ZIM vs IRE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 17, 2026 14:49:28 IST

What is the schedule for Ireland vs Zimbabwe game? 

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Ireland vs Zimbabwe match  will be played on Monday , February 16, at the Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of  Ireland vs Zimbabwe game?

The match between Ireland vs Zimbabwe will be live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of  Ireland vs Zimbabwe game?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe match will be live stream on JioHotStar.

What is the toss time for Ireland vs Zimbabwe?

The toss for the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Squads

Ireland Squad: Lorcan Tucker (captain/wicketkeeper), Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Benjamin Calitz, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Sam Topping. (Note: Paul Stirling ruled out due to injury).

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Ben Curran, Richard Ngarava, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa. (Note: Brendan Taylor ruled out due to injury).

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 2:49 PM IST
