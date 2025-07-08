Zimbabwe Pacer Kundai Matigimu Fined 15 Percent Match Fees For ICC Code Breach

Zimbabwe’s right-arm seamer Kundai Matigimu was fined 15 per cent of his match fees as he breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test against South Africa.

Incident During Follow-Through Leads to ICC Sanction

The incident occurred during the 72nd over of South Africa’s first innings, when Matigimu fielded a ball in his follow-through and threw it at batter Lhuan-de Pretorius, hitting him on the wrist at close range, as per the ICC official website.

Based on the incident, Matigimu was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

Matigimu admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, thereby avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

Demerit Point Added to Matigimu’s Record

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the pacer’s disciplinary record. This marks his first offence within a 24-month period.

Wiaan Mulder’s 367 Shines in South Africa’s Dominant Show*

On the same day, South Africa’s surprising declaration left Wiaan Mulder 34 runs short of breaking legendary Brian Lara’s elusive 400-run feat in his captaincy debut during Day 2 of the second Test against Zimbabwe away from home in Bulawayo on Monday.

Mulder found the formula to thrive in the number three role and decimated Zimbabwe’s toothless bowling attack in the first four sessions. He made Zimbabwe regret their decision to bowl after winning the toss by toying with their field. He bustled for runs, offered no clemency to the hosts and stood unbeaten on 367(334) at the stroke of lunch on the second day.

Wiaan Mulder Sets Test Records in Zimbabwe

The famed show put up by Mulder was laced with a staggering 49 boundaries and four towering maximums, the second-highest boundaries count in a Test innings behind John Edrich’s 57. He exploited Zimbabwe’s misfiring tactics to blaze his way to the fifth-highest individual score in Test cricket’s history and the highest since Mahela Jayawardene’s swashbuckling 374 at Colombo in 2006.

The 27-year-old became the first South African to hammer a triple-hundred in the Test format after Hashim Amla’s historic 311 against England in 2012 at The Oval. Mulder became the first ever to hit a triple-ton in Tests in Zimbabwe. He bettered Sri Lanka’s legend Kumar Sangakkara’s 270 in 2004.

Mulder breached the three-hundred run mark in 297 deliveries, the second fastest to the feat after India’s former explosive opener Virender Sehwag, who required just 278 balls to achieve the feat against South Africa at Chennai in 2008.

Even though he fell short in improving Sehwag’s effort, Mulder brought up his 350 in 324 deliveries, the fastest any batter has managed in the Test format. He dethroned Matthew Hayden’s 402-ball exploits, which also came against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Mulder’s star-studded effort ended with an unbeaten 367*, the highest by a player in an away Test. He dethroned former Pakistan batter Hanif Mohammad, who slammed 337 against the West Indies in Barbados in 1958.

Mulder also possesses the highest aggregate by a South African batter in a Test, surpassing former captain Graeme Smith’s 362 (277 & 85) against England at Edgbaston in 2003. He also has the highest individual score for the Proteas.

(With Inputs From ANI)

