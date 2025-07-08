James Anderson Confirms Jofra Archer’s Lord’s Test Availability: ‘I Think He Will Play’

Former England seamer James Anderson believes that Jofra Archer should be a part of England’s playing XI in the third Test against India at Lord’s, starting Thursday, July 10. The five-match series currently stands at 1-1 after India’s emphatic win at Edgbaston.

Jofra Archer’s Return to Lord’s Test Gathers Momentum

Archer hasn’t featured in a Test match in over four years, but he recently marked his red-ball comeback with a game for Sussex. After that outing, he joined the national squad ahead of the second Test in Birmingham.

Despite England’s heavy 336-run defeat in that match, Anderson feels that the upcoming game at Lord’s is too important to leave Archer out of.

“You could keep trying to build his overs up and play him later in the series, but it could be too late by then. I think he will play. He played one game for Sussex; he was around the team at Edgbaston and bowled a bit. I just feel like you’ve got to play him. It’s too crucial a game not to,” Anderson told ICC.

England Coach Brendon McCullum on Jofra Archer’s Fitness

While Anderson is convinced, head coach Brendon McCullum remains cautious but optimistic. He mentioned that Archer is in good shape and could be considered for selection at Lord’s.

“Jofra is looking fit, he’s looking strong, he’s looking ready to go, and he’ll come into calculations. It’s hugely exciting. He’s buzzing as well. He’s obviously been through his injuries and his time out of Test cricket. We all know what he’s capable of achieving in Test cricket and we hope that when the opportunity does arrive for him, he’s able to recapture and also improve on what he’s been able to do already in that form of the game,” McCullum said.

England Squad Eyes Additional Changes Ahead of Crucial Lord’s Test

Along with Archer, pacer Gus Atkinson and all-rounder Jacob Bethell are also in contention for spots in the team. Both players have had limited recent Test appearances due to injury setbacks.

Bethell, who last played a Test against New Zealand, is viewed more as a batting option and not as a replacement for Shoaib Bashir, the team’s main spinner.

“He’s a batting option. He’s the next one in if something happens. He wants to keep improving his bowling so that he can obviously impact the game across both the bat and ball. It’s not something we’d look at from a tactical point of view to do,” McCullum clarified.

England Squad for Lord’s Test Features Jofra Archer and Fresh Faces

England’s squad for the third Test at Lord’s includes a mix of experience and youth:

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes.

With Archer looking sharp and key players eager to bounce back, the Lord’s Test promises to be a pivotal chapter in this evenly poised series.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly 53 Not Out: Celebrating the Captain Who’s Decisions Changed Indian Cricket