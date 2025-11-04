LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced that Sean Williams has been battling with a drug addiction and won’t be considered for national team selection. Sean Williams has recently withdrawn from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 in Harare due to potential anti-doping testing on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced that Sean Williams has been battling with a drug addiction. (Representative Image: Reuters)
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced that Sean Williams has been battling with a drug addiction. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 4, 2025 20:52:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced that Sean Williams has been battling with a drug addiction and won’t be considered for national team selection. Sean Williams has recently withdrawn from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 in Harare due to potential anti-doping testing on Tuesday.

According to the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) website, an internal inquiry into Williams’ absence revealed that he admitted to battling drug addiction and has voluntarily checked into a rehabilitation centre for treatment. 

“ZC expects all contracted players to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and compliance with team protocols and anti-doping regulations. A review of Williams’ record indicates a history of disciplinary issues and repeated unavailability, which has impacted team preparations and performance. While ZC commends him for seeking rehabilitation, withdrawal from team commitments under circumstances involving potential testing raises serious concerns regarding professional and ethical standards,” ZC said in a statement.

“ZC sincerely acknowledges and appreciates his immense contribution to Zimbabwean cricket over the past two decades,” the board said. Williams has played a pivotal role in some of the most significant moments in our recent history, leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the field. ZC wishes him strength in his recovery, and every success in his future endeavours,” the statement added.

Sean Williams: Zimbabwe’s Longest-Serving Cricketer 

Williams has amassed over 8,000 runs across all formats for Zimbabwe since his 2005 debut. He’s most prolific in ODIs, with 5,217 runs at 37.53, including 8 centuries and 37 fifties. Earlier this year, he became the longest-serving active international cricketer, surpassing England’s legendary seamer James Anderson.

In 2014, Sean Williams was unexpectedly left out of Zimbabwe’s tour to Bangladesh due to disciplinary issues stemming from a training camp, which led to an aborted disciplinary hearing. 

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 8:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: drugs addictionICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025icc-mens-t20-world-cupSean WilliamsSean Williams cricketerSean Williams drugszimbabweZimbabwe Sean Williams

RELATED News

Asia Cup Row: Haris Rauf Gets Banned By ICC For 2 Matches, Here’s What Triggered The Suspension

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Retention List From Rishabh Pant to Avesh Khan Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini Auction

India vs Australia 4th T20: Check Probable Playing XI, Which Player To Be Benched Again?

‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

When Is World Cup Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team Victory Parade? BCCI Says…

LATEST NEWS

Dev Deepawali: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals Boat Booking Tips

Who Is Sanjay Hinduja? Check His Education, Family Legacy, and Net Worth

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties

Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries

Who Is Talwiinder? The Mystery Behind Punjabi Singer’s Hidden Face, Real Name, And Net Worth Revealed

Mahindra And Mahindra Q2 FY26: Profit Accelerates 28% On Auto, Farm And Tech Power

NYC Mayoral Race: Is Zohran Mamdani Getting Campaign Funds From A Hamas-Linked Outfit? Democrat Faces Backlash After His Mentor Linda Sarsour Makes Shocking Allegations

Who Is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted Fugitive In Rs 13,000 Crore Cocaine Cartel Case, Global Manhunt Launched

Is Reddit Down? Users Face Login Issues, App Crashes Repeatedly Days After Amazon Web Services Outage

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties
Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties
Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties
Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties

QUICK LINKS