Home > Sports > Zimbabwe will host Namibia ahead of Africa Regional Final

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 08:11:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Zimbabwe have confirmed they will host Namibia in a three-match T20I series from September 26 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025, as per the official website of ICC.

The three matches will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from September 15, with both Zimbabwe and Namibia set to use the matches as vital preparation for the regional final event in Harare between September 26 and October 4.

A total of eight teams will battle it out in the regional event, with the top two finishers earning a place at next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe will use the same 15-player group that recently lost the three-game T20I series to Sri Lanka 2-1 and head coach Justin Sammons said it was vital for his side to continue to build momentum ahead of the Africa qualifier event.

“It’s important that we build on the positives from the Sri Lanka series, and facing Namibia will give us exactly the kind of contest we need before the qualifier,” Sammons said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

“They are a quality team who have consistently performed well in this format, so these matches will demand our very best,” he added.

“For us, it’s about refining our plans, getting combinations right and making sure we go into the qualifier confident and battle-hardened,” he noted.

The three matches against Namibia will be held on September 15, 16 and 18.

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

