AI Impact Summit 2026 Witnesses Massive Participation From Students And Tech Enthusiasts: Government Extends Expo Date, Check New Schedule And Registration Details

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has turned out to be much bigger than it was expected by anyone. The summit was planned as a five-day event that has now become one of the most talked-about technology gatherings in the world this year. The summit is happening at Bharat Mandapam and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of people have come to witness the biggest tech event from different parts of India and globe

On Monday, 16th February 2026), the crowds were so enormous that organisers had to change the schedule and extend the expo until February 21, 2026, instead of ending on the original last day. They also kept exhibition halls open later in the evening until 8 PM so people could visit even after work hours.



Students made a particularly big mark at the event. More than 2,50,946 students signed a pledge to use artificial intelligence responsibly in a single 24-hour span. That number was far beyond the original goal and entered the Guinness World Records which is a sign of the excitement young people feel about AI and its future.



The Summit is not just limited to students and crowds. Many global leaders, industry experts, tech CEOs, and innovators came together to talk about how AI can be used for good. People from government, startup founders, and researchers crowded the halls. The mood among many was hopeful about India’s potential to lead in AI research and responsible AI use.



While the turnout was massive and the enthusiasm high, not everything went smoothly. There were a few organisation problems on the first day, and some people even criticised how parts of the event were run. Still, ministers and organisers accepted these issues and said they were working to fix them so the rest of the summit would go smoothly.



Even with the criticism and chaos, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 made one thing clear: AI is a major priority for India’s future, and people especially for students who are eager to be part of that journey. The record-breaking turnout and extended expo days have shown how deeply technology has captured public imagination, and how AI has moved from a specialised field into everyday conversation for young innovators, leaders, and the public.

Also Read: India Emerges as a Global AI Powerhouse, Driving $1B Revolution Through IndiaAI Mission and NVIDIA

