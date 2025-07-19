Airtel Offers Free 1-Year Perplexity Pro Subscription: What Are The Benefits And How Can You Claim It?

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecom operators, has announced a special offer providing eligible users with a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro. This AI-powered search engine differs from conventional chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini by delivering answers through real-time internet information gathering.

What is Perplexity Pro That Airtel Is Offering?

Perplexity is an AI-based search platform that is driven by the combination of advanced language models, including GPT-4.1 and Claude 4.0 Sonnet. Usually the otherr chatbots generate answers based only on pre-existing data, however, Perplexity searches the live web to provide current and up-to-date information.

Airtel has partnered with @perplexity_ai to offer a 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription, free of cost, to all Airtel users. This brings a powerful, real-time knowledge tool into the hands of millions across India, enabling them to navigate the digital world and emerging GenAI… pic.twitter.com/TuxeetxUJU — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) July 17, 2025

With the Perplexity Pro subscription, airtel users can switch between large language models from leading AI developers such as Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic, selecting the model that best suits their needs.

Features of Perplexity Pro You Can Enjoy For Free

The premium subscription offers several enhanced capabilities, including:

Up to 300 AI-powered searches per day

Ability to upload documents and files for detailed analysis and summarisation

Access to a text-to-image generator, powered by technologies like DALL-E and others

Additionally, Perplexity Pro includes access to “Labs,” a recently introduced feature designed to help users create spreadsheets, web applications, and dashboards. This feature involves at least 10 minutes of “self-supervised work” utilizing tools such as deep web browsing, code execution, and the creation of charts and images.

How to Claim the Free Perplexity Pro Subscription On Your Airt Simcard

Users interested in the complimentary Perplexity Pro annual subscription, valued at Rs 17,000, can claim it via the Airtel Thanks app by following these steps:

1. Open the Airtel Thanks app and go to the ‘Rewards’ section.

2. Locate and tap on the banner titled “Get 12 months of Perplexity Pro worth Rs 17,000 FREE.”

3. On the next screen, click the ‘Claim Now’ button.

4. Complete the sign-up or sign-in process on Perplexity’s website.

Airtel has clarified that since this is a free subscription, users will not be required to provide any credit card or payment details.

