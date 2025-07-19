LIVE TV
Airtel Offers Free 1-Year Perplexity Pro Subscription: What Are The Benefits And How Can You Claim It?

Airtel Offers Free 1-Year Perplexity Pro Subscription: What Are The Benefits And How Can You Claim It?

Bharti Airtel is offering eligible users a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro, an AI-powered search engine. Unlike traditional chatbots, Perplexity gathers real-time information from the internet to deliver current and accurate answers. The subscription, worth Rs 17,000, can be claimed through the Airtel Thanks app without any payment details.

Airtel offers users a free 1-year Perplexity Pro subscription, an AI search tool with real-time web results. Photo/X.
Airtel offers users a free 1-year Perplexity Pro subscription, an AI search tool with real-time web results. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 11:29:16 IST

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecom operators, has announced a special offer providing eligible users with a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro. This AI-powered search engine differs from conventional chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini by delivering answers through real-time internet information gathering.

What is Perplexity Pro That Airtel Is Offering?

Perplexity is an AI-based search platform that is driven by the combination of advanced language models, including GPT-4.1 and Claude 4.0 Sonnet. Usually the otherr chatbots generate answers based only on pre-existing data, however, Perplexity searches the live web to provide current and up-to-date information.

With the Perplexity Pro subscription, airtel users can switch between large language models from leading AI developers such as Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic, selecting the model that best suits their needs.

Features of Perplexity Pro You Can Enjoy For Free

The premium subscription offers several enhanced capabilities, including:

Up to 300 AI-powered searches per day  
Ability to upload documents and files for detailed analysis and summarisation  
Access to a text-to-image generator, powered by technologies like DALL-E and others

Additionally, Perplexity Pro includes access to “Labs,” a recently introduced feature designed to help users create spreadsheets, web applications, and dashboards. This feature involves at least 10 minutes of “self-supervised work” utilizing tools such as deep web browsing, code execution, and the creation of charts and images.

How to Claim the Free Perplexity Pro Subscription On Your Airt Simcard

Users interested in the complimentary Perplexity Pro annual subscription, valued at Rs 17,000, can claim it via the Airtel Thanks app by following these steps:

1. Open the Airtel Thanks app and go to the ‘Rewards’ section.  
2. Locate and tap on the banner titled “Get 12 months of Perplexity Pro worth Rs 17,000 FREE.”  
3. On the next screen, click the ‘Claim Now’ button.  
4. Complete the sign-up or sign-in process on Perplexity’s website.

Airtel has clarified that since this is a free subscription, users will not be required to provide any credit card or payment details.

Tags: aiairtelPerplexity Pro

Airtel Offers Free 1-Year Perplexity Pro Subscription: What Are The Benefits And How Can You Claim It?

