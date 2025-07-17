LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump
Home > Tech and Auto > Meta, Mark Zuckerberg Reach Deal to Settle $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit

Meta, Mark Zuckerberg Reach Deal to Settle $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit

Meta Platforms and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have reportedly reached a settlement with shareholders to end a massive $8 billion lawsuit over Facebook’s past user privacy breaches. A lawyer for the investors informed a Delaware judge that the agreement resolved the long-running legal battle out of court.

Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have reportedly settled a $8 billion privacy lawsuit filed by shareholders over Facebook’s user data practices, avoiding a high-stakes trial. (Photo: Canva)
Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have reportedly settled a $8 billion privacy lawsuit filed by shareholders over Facebook’s user data practices, avoiding a high-stakes trial. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 20:59:20 IST

Meta Platforms, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other former directors have agreed to settle a $8 billion lawsuit tied to Facebook’s alleged past user privacy violations, according to a Reuters report published Thursday.

Facebook Privacy Battle Comes to a Close

The litigation stemmed from accusations that company leaders, including Zuckerberg and former COO Sheryl Sandberg, failed to protect Facebook users’ privacy, leading to repeated violations. 

The lawsuit, which had reached a tipping point in Delaware’s Court of Chancery, was filed by Meta shareholders who’d alleged that Zuckerberg and other key figures, including venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, were responsible for millions of dollars in fines and legal costs.

In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had fined Facebook $5 billion for non-compliance with a 2012 agreement to protect user data, as reported by Reuters.

On Thursday, a lawyer for the investors told a Delaware judge that both sides had reached a deal.

“The parties have reached a settlement agreement,” Sam Closic confirmed in court  while noting that the agreement “came together quickly,” per the US-based news agency.

What Are the Accusations Against Meta’s Leadership?

Meta’s shareholders say that Zuckerberg, Sandberg and others knowingly ran Facebook as a “data harvesting operation,” disregarding user privacy. The plaintiffs also cited the Cambridge Analytica scandal, as part of which the political consulting firm had reportedly accessed millions of users’ data without consent, which in turn led to the firm staring at record $5 billion in FTC fine.

Key figures such as Peter Thiel and Reed Hastings, both former board members, were expected to testify. While an expert witness underlined gaps in Facebook’s privacy policies, the individual stopped short of confirming any violations of the FTC agreement, the report said.

ALSO READ: Nvidia To Resume AI Chip Sales To China, Is This A Turning Point In US-China Tech Trade?

    Tags: home-hero-pos-5

    More News

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Free Electricity, AAP Leader Credited Kejriwal For Bringing Fundamental Changes In Politics
    Senate Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Spending Cuts, Impacting Foreign Aid and Public Broadcasting
    What Is Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey All About? Cast, First Look, Release Date And Everything You Need To Know
    Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion
    Foundation Laid for IOC Gas Storage Facility in Tirumala
    Who Is Yuliia Svyrydenko? Zelenskyy Appoints New Ukraine PM to Revive War Efforts
    ‘Too Early To Draw Conclusions,’ Says AAIB On Air India Plane Crash; Calls Out Foreign Media For Biased Reporting
    AAIB Dubs Intl Media Reports “Irresponsible”, “Selective”, Appeals To Await For Final Report
    Meta, Mark Zuckerberg Reach Deal to Settle $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit
    Lee Byung-hun: How Squid Game Changed His Career And Opened Doors For Him In Hollywood: Taken Aback By The Incredible Response
    Meta, Mark Zuckerberg Reach Deal to Settle $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit

    Follow Us

    Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

    NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

    TOP CATEGORIES

    QUICK LINKS

    Meta, Mark Zuckerberg Reach Deal to Settle $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit

    Follow Us

    Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

    NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

    TOP CATEGORIES

    Group Websites

    Meta, Mark Zuckerberg Reach Deal to Settle $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit
    Meta, Mark Zuckerberg Reach Deal to Settle $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit
    Meta, Mark Zuckerberg Reach Deal to Settle $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit
    Meta, Mark Zuckerberg Reach Deal to Settle $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit

    QUICK LINKS

    Are you sure want to unlock this post?
    Unlock left : 0
    Are you sure want to cancel subscription?