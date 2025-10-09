LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal

Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal

Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 9, 2025 09:13:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group announced on Thursday a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association to provide artificial intelligence and cloud computing services. Under the agreement, Alibaba will develop applications to enhance fan experiences on the NBA app in China, while NBA China will leverage Alibaba's technologies including a proprietary AI model based on the Qwen series of foundational models, the company said in a statement. The partnership also designates Alibaba Cloud as an official cloud computing and AI partner of NBA China. (Reporting by Liam Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 9:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Nvidia to continue sponsoring H-1B visas, Business Insider reports
Who Is Dhravya Shah, IIT Dropout Who Raised $3 Million For His AI Startup, Supermemory?
PM Modi’s 24-Year Legacy: The Vision Bharat AI Filmmaking Challenge Is Open, Are You Ready?
Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs
AMD And OpenAI Partnership: Forget Your Phone, This Might Be The Future

LATEST NEWS

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 CBT 2 OUT: Direct Link to Download NTPC UG Hall Ticket
Diwali Dazzle: MCX Gold And Silver Prices Today Hit Fresh Highs As Precious Metals Rally Across India, Check Rates In Your City!
Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s Visit To India: What’s On Agenda?
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Strong On October 9; Tata Capital IPO, TCS Results in Spotlight Amid Strong Global Cues
Warner Music in talks with Netflix for artist-based films, Bloomberg News reports
Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal
Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti
Cubs hang on for 4-3 win over Brewers to avoid elimination in NLDS
Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup
David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut
Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal
Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal
Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal
Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal

QUICK LINKS