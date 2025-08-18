Amazon Appstore: Android Users To Lose Apps After August 20 – Will Your Unused Coins Be Refunded?

Amazon Appstore on Android is to shut down for devices not owned by Amazon on August 20, 2025, ending a 14-year life, reports say. The Appstore was opened in 2011 as a Google Play and Apple’s App Store alternative for users to download apps, buy games, and make in-app purchases.

The Appstore also had Amazon Coins, a virtual currency that granted the discounted purchase of apps and games. But after years of lagging behind the competition, Amazon has now chosen to devote its resources to its own device ecosystem, where the majority of Appstore users are already engaged.

Will Apps Downloaded Through the Appstore Run on Android After August 20?

Amazon has cautioned users that applications downloaded through the Appstore on Android can cease to work reliably after support has ended. The firm also made it certain that updates for installed software from the store will be ended after the shutdown.

The action implies that Android users who depend on the Appstore can have to switch to Google Play for alternatives or lose functionality in installed software.

What About The Unused Amazon Coins

A characteristic of the Appstore was Amazon Coins, a virtual currency through which customers could buy apps, games, and add-ons. With the impending shutdown, Amazon has reaffirmed that unused Coins will be refunded automatically after August 20, Android Central reports.

This move comes after Amazon previously decided to delete the Appstore from Windows 11 in March 2025, as part of a larger plan to step back from non-Amazon platforms gradually.

Will Appstore Remain on Amazon Devices?

While Android users will lose access, the Appstore is not disappearing entirely. It will continue to operate on Fire Tablets, Fire TVs, and other Amazon devices, which the company says account for the overwhelming majority of Appstore activity.

A company spokesperson explained in February that the discontinuation on Android is aimed at enhancing the Appstore experience on Amazon devices, where most customers engage with the service.