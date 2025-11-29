LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Amazon Employees Open Letter: Why Thousands Of Workers Are Warning The Company About Its Rapid AI Expansion

Amazon Employees Open Letter: Why Thousands Of Workers Are Warning The Company About Its Rapid AI Expansion

Over 1,000 Amazon employees have issued a powerful open letter warning that the company’s rapid push into AI threatens democracy, jobs, and the planet. They argue Amazon’s “warp-speed” AI rollout is overshadowing climate commitments and creating unsafe working conditions. The letter has drawn support from over 2,400 tech workers across major firms, including Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta.

Amazon employees warn in open letter that the company’s rapid AI expansion threatens democracy, jobs, climate goals and worker safety. Photo: Amazon.
Amazon employees warn in open letter that the company’s rapid AI expansion threatens democracy, jobs, climate goals and worker safety. Photo: Amazon.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 29, 2025 18:33:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amazon Employees Open Letter: Why Thousands Of Workers Are Warning The Company About Its Rapid AI Expansion

Over 1,000 Amazon employees have written an open letter, warning the company about its rapid acceleration into artificial intelligence. The letter was on November 26, just months after Amazon announced plans to eliminate up to 14,000 corporate roles globally. The employees argue that Amazon’s “all costs-justified, warp speed” AI strategy poses risks to democracy, jobs, and the planet. The letter includes signatures from Amazon engineers, product managers, and warehouse associates, and has gained additional support from over 2,400 workers across major tech firms, including Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta.

What Amazon Employees Write In The Open Letter

The open letter begins with a stark warning, “We, the undersigned Amazon employees, have serious concerns about this aggressive rollout during the global rise of authoritarianism and our most important years to reverse the climate crisis. We believe that the all-costs-justified, warp-speed approach to AI development will do staggering damage to democracy, to our jobs, and to the earth.”

Employees stress that as the people who develop, train, and operate Amazon’s AI systems, they feel a responsibility to speak up about the risks they see unfolding.

Also Read: Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How

Three Core Concerns Raised in Amazon Employees’ Open Letter

The letter outlines three primary areas of alarm:

Amazon’s pursuit of AI is overshadowing its environmental commitments.

Workers fear they are being asked to build tools that may ultimately replace them.

Amazon’s AI systems are being used in ways that could strengthen a militarised surveillance state with fewer protections for the public.

The letter notes that global warming could reach “disastrous levels” within the next few years.

Although Amazon has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, its emissions have increased by around 35% since 2019, the employees point out.

Fear of Job Losses and Unsafe Working Conditions

The employees directly reference CEO Andy Jassy, who has promised that Amazon will soon be “full of AI tools and agents,” adding that the company expects to employ fewer humans in the future.

“Our logistics coworkers have been especially impacted by work speedups, surveillance, injuries and burnout. All this, while Amazon is attempting to declare the National Labor Relations Board, which protects workers’ rights, unconstitutional.”

Also Read: ChatGPT Accused Of Acting As A ‘Suicide Coach’ In Multiple Lawsuits: How The AI Allegedly Encouraged Suicide, Self-Harm And Delusions

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 6:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: amazonAmazon CEOAmazon LayoffsAndy Jassyhome-hero-pos-3tech news

RELATED News

Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How

Would You Spend ₹44,990 On Headphones? Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Launched In India With 60-Hour Battery, Premium Sound

Good News For Poco Users, HyperOS 3 Launched, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think Model And AI Customization

NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a And Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

Reality vs Deepfake: In An Age Of AI Illusions, What’s Authentic? How To Detect Deepfakes And Can You Spot Them? Explained

LATEST NEWS

‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH

Parul University Successfully Hosts the 3rd Edition of Its International Folklore Festival, Uniting 30 Nations in a Powerful Celebration of Global Harmony

Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

Shocking AI Hack: Chatbots Reveal Nuclear Bomb Guidance When Queries Are Framed As Poems, Claims New Study

Anantnag Police Conducts Mock Drill At Bijbehara Railway Station To Boost Emergency Preparedness

Why Asim Munir Is At War With Imran Khan: ISI Sacking, Corruption Allegations And The Crisis Behind Adiala Jail Rumours

Nikhil Kamath To Interview Elon Musk? Check Zerodha Founder’s Net Worth, His Journey From A Call Center Employee To A Billionaire

Check Out Delhi-NCR’s 7 Best Hot Chocolate Spots This Winter

India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Match Time, Squad, Live Streaming, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need To Know

Instagram Viral Video 19 Minutes: Influencer Clears Confusion, Addresses Mistaken Identity With Humor

Amazon Employees Open Letter: Why Thousands Of Workers Are Warning The Company About Its Rapid AI Expansion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amazon Employees Open Letter: Why Thousands Of Workers Are Warning The Company About Its Rapid AI Expansion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amazon Employees Open Letter: Why Thousands Of Workers Are Warning The Company About Its Rapid AI Expansion
Amazon Employees Open Letter: Why Thousands Of Workers Are Warning The Company About Its Rapid AI Expansion
Amazon Employees Open Letter: Why Thousands Of Workers Are Warning The Company About Its Rapid AI Expansion
Amazon Employees Open Letter: Why Thousands Of Workers Are Warning The Company About Its Rapid AI Expansion

QUICK LINKS