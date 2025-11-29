Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How

If you are fond of watching Bollywood movies, TV shows, and live sports on your phone so there is good news for you. Soon you will be able to watch able to watch movies and live sports on your phone without internet connection.

How is this possible?

The service that will allow users to stream movies, TV shows, and live sports on their phone without internet connection is Direct-to-mobile (D2M). This feature allows mobile phones to stream live content directly from satellite and broadcast tower.

This will be only accessible to those users who have a feature phone. As per report there are currently over 200 million such feature phones in India. This D2M technology basically transforms your phone into a TV using broadcast signals.

Through this feature users can also watch live streaming in areas with poor connectivity, and streaming is unlikely to crash due to heavy congestion.

How D2M work?

According to reports, the phone maker Lava and HMD are developing devices in the Rs.2,00 to Rs.2,500 price range that will allow users to experience this technology. These phones will have SL-3000 chipsets which will enable this technology. The SL-3000 chipset has been developed by Tata owned Saankhya Labs.

In the initial phase, the content from public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will be streamed on these devices. As per experts, the company is also planning to make smartphones with the D2M capacity. The Saankhya Labs merged with Tata owned Tejas Network last year.

The D2M basically works on the same principle as FM radio, where a signal is transmitted to a receiver. It is also similar to direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting. The trails of the technology have already been conducted in Delhi and Bengaluru. The company is planning to test this technology in more cities in the next six to nine months using Prasar Bharati’s infrastructure. Once the testing is completed and the desired result is obtained, the HDM and Lava will roll out the phones with D2M feature in the market.