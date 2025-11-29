LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How

Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How

Now soon you can watch movies and stream live sport on your feature phone without any internet connection using D2M technology.

experience live streaming on feature phone, credit: hmd.com
experience live streaming on feature phone, credit: hmd.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: November 29, 2025 17:08:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How

If you are fond of watching Bollywood movies, TV shows, and live sports on your phone so there is good news for you. Soon you will be able to watch able to watch movies and live sports on your phone without internet connection. 

How is this possible? 

The service that will allow users to stream movies, TV shows, and live sports on their phone without internet connection is Direct-to-mobile (D2M). This feature allows mobile phones to stream live content directly from satellite and broadcast tower. 

This will be only accessible to those users who have a feature phone. As per report there are currently over 200 million such feature phones in India. This D2M technology basically transforms your phone into a TV using broadcast signals. 

Through this feature users can also watch live streaming in areas with poor connectivity, and streaming is unlikely to crash due to heavy congestion.  

How D2M work? 

According to reports, the phone maker Lava and HMD are developing devices in the Rs.2,00 to Rs.2,500 price range that will allow users to experience this technology. These phones will have SL-3000 chipsets which will enable this technology. The SL-3000 chipset has been developed by Tata owned Saankhya Labs. 

In the initial phase, the content from public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will be streamed on these devices. As per experts, the company is also planning to make smartphones with the D2M capacity. The Saankhya Labs merged with Tata owned Tejas Network last year. 

The D2M basically works on the same principle as FM radio, where a signal is transmitted to a receiver. It is also similar to direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting. The trails of the technology have already been conducted in Delhi and Bengaluru.

The company is planning to test this technology in more cities in the next six to nine months using Prasar Bharati’s infrastructure. Once the testing is completed and the desired result is obtained, the HDM and Lava will roll out the phones with D2M feature in the market. 

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 5:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: D2Mfeature phonelive sports

RELATED News

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA Clears Key Points And Rumors About Alien Spaceship In Recent Briefing

Would You Spend ₹44,990 On Headphones? Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Launched In India With 60-Hour Battery, Premium Sound

Good News For Poco Users, HyperOS 3 Launched, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think Model And AI Customization

NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a And Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

Reality vs Deepfake: In An Age Of AI Illusions, What’s Authentic? How To Detect Deepfakes And Can You Spot Them? Explained

LATEST NEWS

Parul University Successfully Hosts the 3rd Edition of Its International Folklore Festival, Uniting 30 Nations in a Powerful Celebration of Global Harmony

Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

Shocking AI Hack: Chatbots Reveal Nuclear Bomb Guidance When Queries Are Framed As Poems, Claims New Study

Anantnag Police Conducts Mock Drill At Bijbehara Railway Station To Boost Emergency Preparedness

Why Asim Munir Is At War With Imran Khan: ISI Sacking, Corruption Allegations And The Crisis Behind Adiala Jail Rumours

Nikhil Kamath To Interview Elon Musk? Check Zerodha Founder’s Net Worth, His Journey From A Call Center Employee To A Billionaire

Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How

Check Out Delhi-NCR’s 7 Best Hot Chocolate Spots This Winter

India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Match Time, Squad, Live Streaming, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need To Know

Instagram Viral Video 19 Minutes: Influencer Clears Confusion, Addresses Mistaken Identity With Humor

Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How
Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How
Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How
Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How

QUICK LINKS