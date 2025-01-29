Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Apple Provides Step-by-Step Instructions To Update AirPods Firmware: Know Here

Apple now allows users to manually update AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max firmware with detailed step-by-step instructions, offering more control over the process. Previously, updates were automatic, but this change enables users to trigger updates as soon as they are available.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Apple Provides Step-by-Step Instructions To Update AirPods Firmware: Know Here


Apple just made things even more in users’ hands and has come forward with step-by-step instructions of how to update the firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max in a manual method. This is after years of the company pushing automatic updates in the background without giving users a way to manually initiate firmware updates. Now, with the addition of this process, Apple gives users the option to trigger updates as soon as they become available.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Whereas previously, firmware updates were sent to AirPods devices automatically while they are charging, connected to a Bluetooth-enabled device, and within Wi-Fi range, users now have a clearer and more hands-on approach to ensuring that their AirPods always run the latest software. The new guidelines on updating AirPods firmware follow below, complete with step-by-step instructions for both the standard AirPods and the AirPods Max models.

How to Update Firmware on AirPods and AirPods Pro

Updating your AirPods or AirPods Pro to the latest firmware is relatively simple and involves a few key steps:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  1. Ensure Connectivity: First, make sure your AirPods are in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that is connected to a Wi-Fi network.
  2. Place in Charging Case: Put your AirPods into their charging case and close the lid securely.
  3. Charge Your AirPods: Plug the charging cable into the case, then connect the other end to a USB charger or a port. Keep the lid of the case closed.
  4. Wait for 30 Minutes: Leave the case plugged in and wait for at least 30 minutes to allow the firmware update to install.
  5. Reconnect and Verify: After the waiting period, open up the lid of the case, and connect your AirPods back to your device, be it an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. You should now verify that the firmware update has taken place by checking the current version.
  6. Troubleshooting: If you encounter a problem with the update procedure, follow reset instructions for your AirPods and start again. This should fix all problems related to failed updates.

How to Update Firmware on AirPods Max

The process of updating the firmware on AirPods Max is quite similar, but with a few distinct steps that are specific to the over-ear headphones.

  1. Ensure Bluetooth Range: Bring your AirPods Max within Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that is connected to Wi-Fi.
  2. Connect to Charger Plug the charging cable into the AirPods Max’s right earcup, then connect the other end to a USB charger or port.
  3. Wait for 30 minutes: Leave your AirPods Max to charge for at least 30 minutes, which will update the firmware.
  4. Reconnect and Check: Reconnect your AirPods Max to your device be it an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, then check the firmware version.

As with AirPods, if the update does not come through, a restart of your AirPods Max should do it for you to try the update again.

Automatic Updates Still Apply: Even though Apple provides a manual option to initiate firmware updates, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max will automatically receive background firmware updates when their conditions for updates are met (charged, Bluetooth connected, and Wi-Fi connection).

Troubleshooting: If the update does not process, reset the AirPods or AirPods Max. Try repeating this process again in case it might have got stuck during the upgrade.

Firmware Version Check: Once you have done the above, you are supposed to check your AirPods’ firmware version so that you will be sure it is the latest firmware. To do so, go to the settings of your connected iPhone or iPad and navigate to Settings > General > About and tap on your AirPods.

Firmware updates for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max are important because they usually improve the quality of sound, battery life, and compatibility with new devices, among other features. In this regard, Apple is making it easier for AirPods owners to ensure that their devices are always up to date and performing at their best by offering users more control over the update process.

The change also caters to user concerns of missing important updates that can better the overall experience of their AirPods products. With clearer instructions and an option for a manual update, Apple is making sure that the user experience improves because customers now have a direct way of ensuring their AirPods are optimized with the latest software.

ALSO READ: Server Busy’: Is DeepSeek Really Competing With Chat GPT?

Filed under

AirPods Firmware Apple tech

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Elite MBA Graduates Are Struggling To Find Jobs: Is An MBA Still Worth It?

Why Elite MBA Graduates Are Struggling To Find Jobs: Is An MBA Still Worth It?

Rajasthan High Court Directs To Make Live-In Relationships Mandatory

Rajasthan High Court Directs To Make Live-In Relationships Mandatory

Tata Motors Q3 FY25 Profit Falls 22%, Lags Behind Market Expectations

Tata Motors Q3 FY25 Profit Falls 22%, Lags Behind Market Expectations

US Suspends Foreign Aid To Pakistan For Reevaluation Under Donald Trump’s Executive Order

US Suspends Foreign Aid To Pakistan For Reevaluation Under Donald Trump’s Executive Order

Maha Kumbh Stampede: 30 Dead, 60 Injured At Midnight, Confirms Kumbh DIG

Maha Kumbh Stampede: 30 Dead, 60 Injured At Midnight, Confirms Kumbh DIG

Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox